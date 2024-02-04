FORECAST: Slight chance for rain coming to southern counties

  • Starting the day a few degrees cooler than yesterday, but it is still a mild morning.

  • Clouds will build in preparation for the low that will pass just to the south of our region later today into Monday.

  • There is a slight chance for some light rain across the South Carolina counties late tonight, but most will stay dry.

  • Highs will be close to the average in the low to mid-50s for the first half of the week before trending close to 60 degrees for the latter half.

  • Mostly sunny skies through Thursday.

  • There is a relatively weak cold front that will be passing through the region Friday bringing a chance for some showers by midday.

  • Model confidence is low for Friday into Saturday, but there does appear to be another system forming in the southwest that could bring widespread showers on Sunday.

  • The second system looks more promising than Friday’s as far as rain chances.

