Forecast: Summer isn't over, yet!
The last day of summer looks great! Meteorologist Scott Sabol has the detailed forecast as we head into fall.
The last day of summer looks great! Meteorologist Scott Sabol has the detailed forecast as we head into fall.
Tecno's Phantom V Flip is the first flexible flip phone with a circular cover screen, and its voice assistant has built-in ChatGPT.
The UK's competition watchdog has signalled it's preparing to greenlight a restructured proposal for Microsoft to acquire Activision. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) blocked the $68.7 billion gaming mega-merger back in April -- on the grounds that it would substantially weaken competition in the cloud gaming market -- but last month opened a fresh investigation into a restructured deal proposal Microsoft had submitted for review, while also simultaneously confirming its April decision to block the original merger proposal. The restructured deal proposes the sale of Activision’s cloud gaming rights to a rival games maker, Ubisoft -- which the CMA has now suggested "substantially addresses previous concerns and opens the door to the deal being cleared".
A nearly 10-year-old chance encounter between cohost, contestant and a pastry makes for impromptu laughs on the famed game show.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
The 49ers were just too much for the Giants on Thursday night.
Zelensky's second visit to Washington since the Russian invasion began was more fraught than the first.
Now is the perfect time to save on dresses, jeans, sweaters and more Nordstrom Rack's best sellers. Prices start at just $14.
The Orange County Register reporter had his credential suspended for two weeks after the university claimed he violated media guidelines.
Make roadside woes a thing of the past — get pumped up and on your way in minutes.
The handheld steamer can clean and sanitize a variety of surfaces, including ceramic, laminate, marble and sealed hardwood.
Filmmaking duo Adil & Bilall share why they "think about 'Batgirl' every day."
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Before joining the Tigers, Greenberg spent 16 months working for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Ubisoft just confirmed that ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 3’ is on the way, though development hasn’t started yet. Creative Director for ‘The Division 2,’ Julian Gerighty, has been named Executive Director for the entire franchise.
Amazon is walking a tightrope between growth and cost-cutting.
Spoiler alert: You probably aren't doing it enough!
This week I’ve been in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. It's been a three-day journey jam-packed with panels, booths and conversations around tech, AI, space, security and, of course, crypto. During the event, 20 startups pitched their companies live as part of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield at Disrupt 2023.
Daryl Dixon is back. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."