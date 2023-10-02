The forecast for Tropical Storm Philippe has changed again. And what happened to Rina?

Rina came and went in the Atlantic Ocean, leaving Tropical Storm Philippe and the tropical storm watches for Antigua and Barbuda.

Here’s the latest from the National Hurricane Center on Philippe.

What’s happening with Tropical Storm Philippe?

Where is it: Philippe was 125 miles east-southeast of Barbuda.

Wind speed: Maximum sustained winds remained at 50 mph.

Movement: Philippe was edging northwest at 7 mph, a direction that “is expected to continue through early Tuesday. A turn toward the north-northwest is forecast to occur by late Tuesday, followed by a northward motion on Wednesday,” the hurricane center said. This is a change from Sunday, when Philippe was expected to be headed directly north by Tuesday.

Strength forecast:. “Little change in strength is forecast during the next day or so, and Philippe could begin to intensify more significantly around the middle of the week,” the hurricane center said in the 5 a..m. Monday advisory. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the center, mostly to the east.

Hazards: Barbuda and Antigua can expect four to six inches of rain with the rest of the Leeward Islands getting two to four inches of rain. Philippe’s swells “are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions” on the Atlantic coasts of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico during the next few days.

Will Florida be affected?: Florida and the continental United States coast are not on the forecast track.

Next advisory: The next full advisory will be 11 a.m. Monday. An intermediate advisory will be at 8 a.m. Monday.

What happened to Tropical Storm Rina?

Status: What was Tropical Storm Rina became the remnants of Rina by the 11 p.m. Sunday advisory, then dissipated so completely by Monday morning that it wasn’t even on the hurricane center’s Atlantic system map.