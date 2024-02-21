FORECAST: Warmer weather to continue before dipping into the 50s this weekend

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

  • The pattern of cold mornings and mild afternoons continues today with another warmup to near 60 degrees.

  • Sunny and dry weather is expected to hang around until Thursday before a quick hit of rain comes in on Friday morning.

  • It still does not look like the rain will add up too much, and we will dry out by the afternoon.

  • Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s until Friday before dipping back into the upper 50s this weekend.

  • A major warm-up looks like it is on the way for next week, with highs in the 70s for several days.

