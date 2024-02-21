FORECAST: Warmer weather to continue before dipping into the 50s this weekend

ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

The pattern of cold mornings and mild afternoons continues today with another warmup to near 60 degrees.

Sunny and dry weather is expected to hang around until Thursday before a quick hit of rain comes in on Friday morning.

It still does not look like the rain will add up too much, and we will dry out by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid-60s until Friday before dipping back into the upper 50s this weekend.

A major warm-up looks like it is on the way for next week, with highs in the 70s for several days.

>> Channel 9′s Weather 24/7 stream has the latest local weather all day, every day. Watch wherever you stream — on our website, or through your mobile app or smart TV.

WEATHER RESOURCES:

FOLLOW OUR TEAM ON TWITTER:























