FORECAST: Weather system to arrive overnight possibly bringing wintry mix to Foothills

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

  • “No need for milk and bread. Instead, just stay in bed,” Meteorologist John Ahrens advised Friday afternoon in anticipation of the weather system arriving overnight.

  • There is a winter weather advisory for several counties in the area.

  • There will be the threat of a wintry mix in the North Carolina Foothills, but it will taper off, becoming rain after 8 a.m.

  • Any icy accumulation on bridges and overpasses will wash out quickly later in the morning.

  • The storm on Saturday will move out quickly, and we’ll quiet down later in the day.

  • Sunday will have favorable conditions.

