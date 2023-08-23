Forecast into Wednesday August 23
We’ll soon learn if India will be the first nation to nail a soft landing on the moon’s south pole. The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3 mission, which launched on July 14th and entered lunar orbit on August 5th, will attempt to touch down on Wednesday at around 8:34 am EDT. It follows Russia’s attempt to beat India to the punch that ended badly. The ISRO’s live telecast (watch below) is scheduled to begin at 3:50 am EDT.
Lowe's stock popped on Tuesday as slower DIY spending didn't deter the company from reiterating its full-year outlook and improving margins during the quarter.
Microsoft's PC Game Pass will be available through NVIDIA's GeForce Now later this week.
Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."
When Republican candidates for president take the stage Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the first primary debate, they won't be speaking to all Americans, and they almost certainly won't be speaking to you.
Netflix has one final surprise for customers of its 25-year-old DVD-by-mail business (yes, it still exists!) ahead of its September 29th shutdown. Earlier this month, the company had offered its remaining customers the chance to receive up to 10 extra discs in their final shipment to have one last binge-fest before the service finally closed. Customers who opted in before August 29 would receive a selection of random extra discs from their queues.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
The president spearheaded the biggest investment in green energy in the nation's history. Most voters still don't approve of how he's handling climate change.
Carmona dedicated the only goal in the final to the mother of her best friend, who recently passed away. After the match, she was given the news of her own father's death.
The 2024 Ford Bronco gets priced, MSRPs rise from $240 to $2,625. The Base trim departs for 2024, making the $41,025 Big Big trim the new entry-level trim.
The four-time All-American is expected to make a full recovery.
The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022, has allocated $400 billion in federal dollars for clean energy projects as the United States aims for up to a 40% reduction in economy-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Private investment into climate tech startups is on track to match, and likely surpass, the government’s funding, particularly as investors feel secure in a growing market for such technologies. In the past year, more than 270 new clean energy projects have been announced, with private investments totaling around $132 billion, according to an August report from Bank of America Global Research.
Investors are pricing in a rate cut and no recession.
