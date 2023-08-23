Forecast into Wednesday August 23

TechCrunch

Following rumors that it was exploring the sale of its weather business as part of a move to streamline operations, IBM says that it's found a buyer for The Weather Company, the weather forecasting and information company it acquired in 2015. Francisco Partners, the private equity firm, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire The Weather Company assets from IBM, the two companies announced today. As a part of the acquisition, Francisco Partners will get The Weather Company's consumer-facing apps, including The Weather Channel mobile, Weather.com, Weather Underground and Storm Radar, plus The Weather Company's enterprise offerings for broadcast, media, aviation, adtech and "data solutions."