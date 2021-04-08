U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms -forecasters

  • FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans
  • FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Zeta aftermath in New Orleans
1 / 2

U.S. could face a sixth year of above-average Atlantic storms -forecasters

FILE PHOTO: Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans
Erwin Seba
·2 min read

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States should prepare for a sixth year of above-average number of Atlantic hurricanes, Colorado State University (CSU) forecasters said in the first official 2021 outlook on Thursday.

The closely-watched outlook points to an active year, but below the vast scale of 2020's season. Last year saw a record of 30 named storms that ran through the initial 21 chosen names and required nine Greek letters.

Colorado State forecasters on Thursday estimated 17 named storms and eight hurricanes will form this year, above the historical average of 12 storms and six hurricanes. Those storms will produce four major hurricanes packing winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178.6 kph), according to CSU's forecast.

"We are forecasting a well-above average hurricane season," said Colorado State research scientist Philip Klotzbach.

The season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

If CSU's forecast proves correct, it would continue a streak of above-average storms and damaging hurricanes that has lasted since 2016. Scientists have cited warming ocean temperatures leading to larger, more damaging storms.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will release its hurricane outlook in the second half of May, according to spokesman Dennis Feltgen. NOAA will start twice-daily tropical weather outlooks on May 15, two weeks earlier than in the past, reflecting May storms in each of the past six years.

Commodity weather specialist DTN forecasts 20 named storms, with nine becoming hurricanes. Upper level air flows will steer more storms to the U.S. Northeast this year, estimates Vice President of Weather Operations Renny Vandewege.

The year should be "much more normal and less costly" than 2020 for oil producing and refining regions of the U.S. Gulf Coast, DTN said. The Gulf Coast area last year suffered the largest drop in crude oil output since 2008.

In recent years, thousands have died and property damages routinely topped tens of billions of dollars from bigger storms' fierce winds and storm surges. Insured losses from natural catastrophes in 2020 hit $76 billion, estimated Swiss Re.

The current La Nina weather system is expected to enter a neutral phase during this year, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in March. La Nina, caused by cooler water in the central and eastern Pacific encourages the formation of tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean.

Offshore Gulf of Mexico oil production accounts for 17% of U.S. crude production and about 5% of natural gas production. Over 45% of total U.S. petroleum refining capacity as well as 51% of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity lie along the Gulf Coast.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • I’m a Dietitian & These Are the Frozen Foods I Always Buy

    Save money and time by having these foods on hand in your freezer.

  • Beijing is color-coding buildings to show the vaccination rates of employees inside

    China wants to speed up its vaccination rollout, and is running this system with businesses in Beijing's financial district.

  • Breonna Taylor died more than a year ago. But US policing has barely changed

    Thousands of protesters were arrested last year. Some face harsher punishments than the officers who killed Taylor ‘We haven’t seen many consequences for – or humility from – police departments or the city governments who control them.’ Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images It has been over a year since Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician, was killed by police officers in her home. It has been nearly a year since George Floyd, a former rapper and father of five, was killed by officer Derek Chauvin in broad daylight. And it has been some 300 days since the subsequent uprisings in their names. Thousands of protesters were arrested, and while the vast majority have had their flimsy charges dropped, there are many still facing harsher punishments than the officers who killed Taylor face. There is legislation being passed in the name of the slain and a handful of cities have made modest cuts to police budgets due to the hard work of local organizations. At the same time, many local governments have doubled down on their support for violent policing, and the system that necessitated a movement to defund the police remains pretty much entirely intact and murderous. There have already been at least 132 people killed by police officers this year, including Kurt Reinhold, a 42-year-old Black man killed after being stopped for jaywalking – a crime that is almost exclusively used to target Black people and other people of color. Last year saw a total of 1,004 people shot to death by police, and while the majority of those people were white, Black people were still killed disproportionately to the total population. While some of these murders may seem “justified,” it is important to remember that the US kills significantly more people than other countries of similar political and economic standing. For example, according to a 2015 Guardian report by Jamiles Lartey, police killed 59 people in the US in the first 24 days of 2015, compared to 55 people killed in the last 24 years in England and Wales combined. The city of Stockton, California, saw three police shootings in the first five months of 2015, while the country of Iceland – which has roughly the same population size – had only experienced one killing by police officers in the entirety of its existence. People sit during a moment of silence at a Black Lives Matter protest, in the Venice Beach area of Los Angeles, 12 June 2020. Photograph: Damian Dovarganes/AP The violence of American police was further revealed by the protests in response to the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. The uprising was framed by police departments as rioting and looting, but report after report has revealed that police across the country mishandled what were overwhelmingly peaceful protests. If anything, much of the violence this summer was arguably triggered by heavy-handed law enforcement who showed up with tanks, teargas and tactical shields. 14,000 protesters were arrested within the first two and a half weeks of the initial uprising, and for months after, police continued to round up left-leaning organizers they sought to punish for the summer’s activities. Thousands of those charges have since been dropped, with many more dropped each day, as it becomes clear that police and federal agents were more interested in political vengeance than evidence. In a victory for press freedom, Andrea Sahouri, a reporter covering Black Lives Matter protests in Iowa who was charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, was recently acquitted. Charges were dropped for a group of New Jersey youth who faced felonies for merely tweeting and retweeting an image of a police officer. The trials are far from over, and police and judges are doing whatever they can to hurt activists. One Phoenix protester was threatened with indefinite detention, and then released only after agreeing to not participate in any public protests. There is a growing movement in Arizona and elsewhere to push for unjust charges to be dropped; 15 protesters already saw their cases dismissed after initially being charged as members of a street gang. At the same time we haven’t seen many consequences for – or humility from – police departments or the city governments who control them. No officers have yet been charged in the killing of Breonna Taylor. No officers were charged in the killing of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died after officers pinned him to the pavement and placed a hood on his head in the midst of a psychotic episode, nor were any of those who participated in the apparent cover-up of the incident. Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, two Buffalo police officers seen on video pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground, had their charges dismissed this February. Joseph Bologna, Jr, a former Philadelphia police officer, was fired but had all charges dropped after beating a student with a baton on camera. As of December, the five officers who surrounded and beat 28-year-old home health aide Rickia Young – before arresting her and essentially kidnapping her child – have not been arrested or charged for the assault, which took place in the midst of the second wave of the uprising in Philadelphia. Sheriff deputies and police officers during a protest in Beverly Hills, California, 30 May 2020. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA The violence of the police as a whole does not look to be abating. Portland police officers have been seen kettling protesters, the practice of corralling entire protests, then detaining all those within, charging some while keeping records and photographs for most. Minneapolis is gearing up for war against its residents in preparation for the potential acquittal of Derek Chauvin, the police officer who killed George Floyd. Kentucky, the home state of Breonna Taylor, is in the process of making it illegal to taunt police officers in a bill that has already passed the state’s senate. And while the federal government has made some efforts towards police reform, it is far from what many activists had hoped for, even including new potential funding for police departments. There has been good news, like the dropping of charges against Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, and the first successful lawsuit against the city of Philadelphia for teargassing an entire Black neighborhood. But these are unfortunately not the kind of victories that will fundamentally alter law enforcement in a way that can prevent future murders. For that, we will need organizations capable of redefining the very nature of the United States. And the country may very much need another uprising. Akin Olla is a Nigerian-American political strategist and organizer. He is the host of This is the Revolution Podcast

  • Carbon dioxide levels highest they've been in over 3 million years: NOAA

    The rise happened despite an estimated 7% reduction​ in global emissions due to the pandemic, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Getting AstraZeneca's shot is safer than flying on a plane, experts say - the bigger problem is an 'explosion of vaccine skepticism'

    AstraZeneca's vaccine is fundamental to the global immunization campaign. But links to blood clots are prompting a new wave of distrust.

  • 'Modern Family' aired its finale a year ago. Here's where all of the main characters ended up after 11 seasons.

    Here's how ABC's "Modern Family" ended for characters like Phil, Claire, Manny, and the rest of the family after 11 seasons and over 10 years.

  • Video Shows Giant Lizard Storming 7-Eleven in Search of Food

    A 6-foot-long water monitor lizard in Thailand went viral this week after it climbed out of a canal and stormed into a 7-Eleven in search of food.

  • Morgan Freeman Rips Anti-Vaxxers on ‘Daily Show’: ‘Get the Freaking Shots!’

    “Today was one of those days when a name trends on Twitter and people were sent into a frenzy,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said Tuesday night. As he explained to his guest, 83-year-old Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, “People think one of two things has happened: the person has died or the person wishes that they had died.”Freeman, who experienced the latter a few years back when he faced his own #MeToo allegations, trended this week for a third reason. He lent his face and words to a new PSA urging all Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.“I’m not a doctor, but I trust science. And I’m told that, for some reason, people trust me,” the actor says in the short video. “So here I am to say I trust science and I got the vaccine. If you trust me, you’ll get the vaccine.”Comedian Jo Koy Reveals How Ultimate ‘Evil’ Banded Asians TogetherHe was even more pointed in his interview with Noah, saying that rather than having a death wish he only wishes that “those people who are refusing to take these doggone shots would change their minds and realize that this is one of those things we really have to do.”“I really don’t understand, to tell you the truth, anyone who has some issues with the idea of being vaccinated against this scourge,” he continued. “The facts are in. We know that all of those dead people are dead and they didn’t get hit by trucks or anything, it was this pandemic.”So with that in mind, Freeman said he would “recommend highly, go get the freaking shots!” If they choose not to, he added, “I will have to avoid you and I will.”Later, Morgan addressed some of the specific reluctance within the Black community due to a history that includes the Tuskegee experiments. “That’s horse-puckey!” he said, cracking Noah up. “I don’t believe that. That’s ridiculous. This is a whole new world, a whole new society, a whole new group of people and this thing here is for real. It’s not something somebody made up as a test to see how we’ll react to it.”And to anyone who has criticized him for taking a stand on the issue of vaccines, Morgan said, “I’m just trying to keep my peace, stay above the ground. You do what you gotta do and I’ll do what I gotta do.”“Get the shot,” he repeated. If for no other reason, he added, “Help protect me.”Sacha Baron Cohen Gets Busted Selling COVID Vaccine to Bono, Tom Cruise and Kanye in Crazy ‘Kimmel’ AppearanceRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

    The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a resumption of U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees, nearly all of which had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department said it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA.

  • Stubblefied embraces 'limitless' possibilities at DePaul

    Tony Stubblefield envisions competing for Big East championships and making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. More than anything, he sees opportunities for DePaul. Stubblefield is ready to embrace the challenge as he tries to lift a struggling program after agreeing last week to take over as the Blue Demons' head coach.

  • Abused dog found dead in plastic bag

    A young dog that was found dead in a plastic bag last month near a Lawrence school suffered extensive abuse, officials said.

  • American tech knows it has a diversity problem while Europe lags behind. This is why - and what we have to do.

    The cofounders of non-proft Colorintech argue that the failure to collect data on diversity is hampering efforts to address problems.

  • Harvey Weinstein timeline: How the scandal unfolded

    Key developments in the saga surrounding the film producer.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims rise again, but labor market recovery gaining steam

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, but the increase likely understated the rapidly improving labor market conditions as more parts of the economy reopen and fiscal stimulus kicks in. Households have also been upbeat in their assessment of the labor market. "Our belief is that continued moves to reopen the economy will result in a solid further advance in payrolls in the April jobs report and that the claims data are likely not capturing the pace of improvement in the labor market," said Conrad DeQuadros, senior economic advisor at Brean Capital in New York.

  • Texas Rangers receive two young Yankees prospects for Rougned Odor in nice surprise

    Jon Daniels said the club was prepared to get nothing in return after designating the veteran for assignment last week.

  • 'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor looks unrecognizable in pics for new movie

    The actor looks so different on the set of her new film.

  • Trump exploded at a staffer for telling him the wrong names of his golf partners, John Boehner says in his memoir

    Trump once flew into a rage at one of Boehner's staffers with "real anger," showing an explosive temper long before he became president, Boehner said.

  • Police called to Prince Harry and Meghan's California home nine times in as many months

    Police have been called to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home nine times in as many months, it emerged on Thursday, after the couple expressed concern about the decision to strip them of round the clock police protection. Since the couple moved into the property in Montecito, Santa Barbara, last July, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has responded to calls listed as phone requests, alarm activations and property crimes. The data, obtained under Freedom of Information laws, was released after the couple shared their security fears in their television interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duchess, 39, revealed she had written letters pleading with the Royal family not to take away her husband’s personal protection officers, warning he was facing death threats. She complained that depriving their son, Archie, of a title had put his safety and risk and said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. UK police protection for the Sussexes was withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties, following a meeting of the Government body in charge of overseeing Royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to foot the bill out of his own pocket.

  • Kyoko Takenaka recorded racist things men said in bars. For many, it hit home

    Kyoko Takenaka's short film 'Home' has gone viral on Instagram. It contains audio recordings of racist comments men made to Takenaka in bars.