Forecasters eye a Super Bowl snowstorm for the East Coast and the hottest game ever

It won't be a blockbuster blizzard by any stretch, but forecasters are watching for a storm to dump a few inches of snow on portions of the East Coast on Super Bowl Sunday.

The storm could bring up to 3 inches of snow from the mid-Atlantic to New England, forecasters said.

"Although it may not be a major snowstorm, there could be enough snow to make for slippery travel on Sunday for cities such as Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Richmond, Virginia," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said.

Meteorologists expect 1-3 inches of snow will fall from the West Virginia and North Carolina mountains, northeastward through much of Virginia, Maryland and Delaware to central and southern New Jersey, Long Island, New York, and southeastern New England.

Although the snow may not amount to all that much, what will be noteworthy is the sharp drop in temperatures from Saturday to Sunday. After highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday for many areas, temperatures will dip into the 30s and 40s on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Below-average readings are expected by Sunday and into early next week for the eastern U.S. as the strong cold front ushers in a renewed round of cold weather," the National Weather Service said.

Pydynowski said, "The cold air moving in behind the storm will be a reminder to those living in Atlanta and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, that winter is not over as highs fall from the middle and upper 60s on Friday and Saturday to no better than the middle and upper 40s on Sunday."

In most locations, the coldest day is expected to be Monday, AccuWeather said. Cities as far south as Baltimore and Washington are unlikely to reach the freezing point Monday.

Hottest Super Bowl on record?

While the East shivers, the West Coast will see unusual warmth Sunday, including Los Angeles, site of Super Bowl 56.

With a forecast high in the mid- to upper-80s on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, this could be the hottest Super Bowl on record, weather experts said.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory Tuesday for the rest of the week and into the weekend in the Los Angeles area.

"Visitors from cold weather states not acclimated to the heat may be at a higher risk for heat-related illness," the weather service warned.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Super Bowl Sunday snowstorm possible for East Coast