Forecasters eye wintry mix, snow chances

Jan. 5—OTTUMWA — Forecasters are keeping an eye on some snow chances Saturday around the area, but also a potential winter storm early next week.

For several days, worst-case scenario model runs have made their way around social media. However, forecast experts at the National Weather Service haven't yet narrowed down an inch estimate for a storm system expected to arrive Monday. As of a Friday morning briefing, forecasters say there is a 44% chance of snowfall exceeding four inches over a period ending Tuesday.

The Des Moines National Weather Service says it has a medium level of confidence for the upcoming winter storm. While storm tracks can change, the greatest impacts are currently expected to be seen across the southern one-third of Iowa, and the storm system remains on track to affect the Great Plains Monday through Tuesday.

For Ottumwa, rain is expected to kick off the system Monday afternoon, followed by a wintry mix starting Monday evening through Tuesday morning, and then transitioning into snow Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts are expected to be between 18-32 mph during the system's time in southeast Iowa.

Before the system's arrival early next week, forecasters say there's a better than 50% chance of measurable snow on Saturday across the area. The National Weather Service characterizes the expected Saturday snowfall as light.

With no white Christmas, the southeast Iowa area saw about 2 inches of snow in December — half the historic norm. And much of that snowfall was confined to one day and melted within 48 hours.

With temperatures on the warmer end of the spectrum, and amid a long-running drought, the area received about 2.3 inches of rainfall, including an inch-and-a-half that fell in the week leading up to Christmas Day.

Temperatures have generally not been conducive to snowfall, with December's average high at 44.7 degrees in Ottumwa according to National Weather Service data. The norm is 37.2 degrees. Ottumwa had two days above 60 degrees.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor's latest report released Thursday, almost all of Iowa remains in some drought. Most of the Courier readership area is in an extreme drought, the second-highest rating that has remained unabated since June.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, and on Threads @Kyle_Ocker.