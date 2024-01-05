Forecasters: Storm will gain strength from ocean, could drop a foot of snow on northern RI

PROVIDENCE − A winter storm watch has been issued for Rhode Island's Providence and Kent counties for a nor'easter that could drop up to 12 inches of snow on the northwestern part of the state this weekend.

The watch will go into effect Saturday afternoon and continue through late Sunday night, the weather service says.

The northwestern part of the state could get 8 to 12 inches of snow, while the middle section could see 6 to 8 inches, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service says the northwest section of Rhode Island should get the most snow, possibly 8 to 12 inches. On Friday morning, the weather service said "latest trends suggest" heavy snow may also fall in the Boston to Providence corridor and also southeastern Massachusetts. "Greatest forecast uncertainty in dashed area," the weather service said.

"Travel could be very difficult," the weather service says. "Snow loading from heavy wet snow may lead to power outages."

Wind gusts of 40 mph are expected.

Questions linger about areas to the south and east, where the storm could produce rain due to warmer air. As of Friday morning, the weather service had not issued watches for Washington, Newport or Bristol counties.

"There remains uncertainty in the exact track and intensity of the winter storm, therefore expect changes to later forecasts," the weather service says.

The big storm will affect much of the Northeast and will gain strength and moisture from the Atlantic Ocean, according to commercial forecasting service AccuWeather.

This AccuWeather graphic shows when snow is likely to arrive this weekend.

The storm "will begin to unload snow at a heavy and steady rate from northeastern Pennsylvania to the middle and lower part of the Hudson Valley to central and southern New England," AccuWeather says.

"Hourly snowfall rates in this zone may exceed an inch per hour, which can overwhelm city and highway departments," AccuWeather says. "Motorists on the roads during the height of the storm may be at risk for becoming stuck or stranded."

