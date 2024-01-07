Forecasters: Topeka has 57% chance for 4 inches of snow Monday, 34% chance for 6 inches

Topeka has a 57% chance of seeing 4 inches of snow and a 34% chance of seeing 6 inches Monday and early Tuesday, the National Weather Service says.

The weather service's Topeka office on Saturday issued a winter storm watch running from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Tuesday for all 23 counties it covers in northeast and northcentral Kansas.

Forecasters said in a graphic posted on that office's website that the chance for 4 or more inches of snow would be 80% at Marysville and Manhattan, 76% at Hiawatha, 74% at Holton, 70% at St. Joseph, Mo., 69% at Kansas City, Kansas, 59% at Ottawa and 51% at Emporia.

The chance for 6 or more inches was predicted to be 58% at Marysville and Manhattan, 52% at Hiawatha, 49% at Holton, 45% at Kansas City, Kansas, 43% at St. Joseph, Mo., 39% at Ottawa and 31% at Emporia.

Kansas legislators plan to reconvene at 2 p.m. Monday in Topeka.

The website of the National Weather Service's Topeka office Saturday included a link to this graphic showing anticipated chances for 4 to 6 inches of snow to fall Monday and early Tuesday.

The weather service said questions remained about the amount of snow that would fall in differing areas due to uncertainty about the track of the storm system expected to reach the area Monday and the timing of an anticipated transition to all snow from a rain/snow mix.

Forecasters also said bitterly cold weather is expected to reach northeast Kansas from Friday into Saturday, with wind chill indices potentially falling by Saturday morning to near 15 degrees below zero.

