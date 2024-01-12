Forecasters warn of ‘life-threatening’ blizzard conditions in Iowa ahead of caucuses

Forecasters are warning that “life-threatening” blizzard conditions are heading toward Iowa this weekend ahead of the caucuses on Monday.

A blizzard warning has been issued over much of the state of Iowa for Friday into Saturday, with several areas under a winter storm warning, as well, the National Weather Service (NWS) advised.

NWS predicts that 3-5 inches of snow could fall in Des Moines, and some areas could see up to 8 inches over the next three days.

Winds are expected to increase Friday and create life-threatening blizzard conditions overnight into Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be dangerously low throughout the weekend and into early next week, with the wind chill down to minus 45 degrees, NWS said.

The high temperature Sunday in Des Moines is predicted to be minus 5, and on Monday it is expected to be minus 3 degrees, with temperatures dipping into the negative double digits overnight.

The storm is shaking up the GOP primary, as candidates attempt to make a final pitch to voters in the Hawkeye State.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has canceled all of her Friday in-person events scheduled in Fort Dodge, Le Mars and Council Bluffs. The events are now set to be telephone town halls, her campaign said.

The super PAC supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has postponed events in Clear Lake and Marshalltown due to “unsafe weather conditions,” and the events in Pella and Coralville will be monitored throughout the day.

Dave Vasquez, the national press secretary for the Never Back Down super PAC told CNN that they are well-prepared for any challenge on caucus night, including severe weather. DeSantis’s deputy campaign manager, David Polyansky, told CNN that the subzero weather “matches our grind-it-out mentality.” He said the campaign looks forward “to forcing our opponents to try and match our campaign pace when it hurts to breathe outside.”

In a campaign event Thursday, DeSantis acknowledged the cold will play a factor in the caucus, and asked voters to “brave the elements” and show up to support him.

Former President Trump said last week the only way his campaign is hurt is “if you stay home.”

A senior Trump campaign adviser said in an emailed statement on Friday that the campaign is confident that local government will ensure roads and parking lots are cleared and accessible to voters for the caucuses.

“We know that local governments take civic engagement seriously and will do what is necessary to facilitate a smooth voting process for Iowans on Monday night,” the Trump campaign official said.

The Hill has reached out to the Haley and DeSantis campaigns for more information about events this weekend as the winter weather rolls in.

According to The Hill’s partner Decision Desk HQ, Trump leads with 54.4 percent support in Iowa. Haley is in second place with 17.4 percent and DeSantis follows closely behind with 15.9 percent support.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.