Forecasters watching for messy winter weather this weekend

Jan. 3—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Forecasters with the National Weather Service were watching a weather system Tuesday developing over the Gulf of Mexico which could bring wintery weather over southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia this weekend.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook Tuesday covering southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Snow, sleet and other winter precipitation was expected to arrive this weekend.

"We're looking at a winter storm," said meteorologist Phil Manuel with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va.

It was too early Tuesday to determine how much snow could fall over the region, but forecasters will continue to monitor the weather front.

"It looks like a healthy storm," Manuel said. "There's enough cold air for mainly snow, sleet and freezing rain south of (Interstate) 64. It's way too early to tell."

The potential storm front could reach the region by Friday evening with snow starting on Saturday morning, Manuel said.

The region has had other storms since winter began, but most of their precipitation has been rain, he stated, adding there was enough cold air with this new storm to create snow as well as sleet and freezing rain.

According to the hazardous weather outlook issued Tuesday, there is also a risk of heavy rainfall with flooding on Monday and Tuesday. No winter storm watches will be issued by the weather service until later this week.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com