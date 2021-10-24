Forecasting the impact of California’s “bomb cyclone”
CBS News’s meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli forecasts the developing “bomb cyclone” storms headed for California.
Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.
Moderate to heavy rain fell across Northern California heading into a weekend that's expected bring stormy weather to the drought-ravaged state, which is among the hardest hit as the U.S. West continues to strain under dry conditions.
A cold front that moved into Northern California on Thursday night brought a fresh wave of precipitation that impacted Friday morning commuters, but another weather event is expected to bring heavy rain and gusts Sunday. KCRA 3's weather team is calling Sunday a Weather Alert Day due to the potential for street flooding and downed trees. See more above.
Those in B.C. will be able to catch a short breather before the next powerful system moves in Sunday, potentially bringing damaging impacts and far-reaching disruptions from its explosive nature.
A much-needed rainy stretch of weather has been welcome so far for much of the Northwest, including Northern California. Much of the region is in severe, extreme or exceptional drought, as classified by the U.S. Drought Monitor. However, AccuWeather forecasters say a powerful storm that will culminate this rainy stretch at the end of the weekend will become too much all at once, and will bring dangers and significant impacts to the region. For the last several days, while there have been pockets
Northern California faces flash flood risk and threat of mudslides, especially in fire-charred areas The storm could put 10 million people at risk of flash floods over the weekend. Photograph: NOAA/Zuma Press Wire Service/Rex/Shutterstock A huge Pacific storm is poised to unleash conditions known as an “atmospheric river”, with torrential rains and strong winds putting about 10 million people at risk of flash floods in parts of northern California this weekend. The incoming tempest has raised fe
Californians are under evacuation warnings from yet another extreme weather event — this time a storm system known as a “bomb cyclone.” The storms are expected to bring massive rainfall and strong winds, which can lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Lilia Luciano reports.
CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli reports on the first large atmospheric river of the season, which is expected to bring heavy rain and snow to western regions into next week. He explores how this will impact California and other parts of the Pacific Northwest suffering from a severe drought. He also discusses the stormy forecast for areas on the east side of the country.
An atmospheric river could unleash debris flows and flash flooding across Northern California, especially in areas scorched by fire.
