New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Celebrations may be in order for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 8.9% over the past week, closing at US$78.19. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

Following this upgrade, Marathon Petroleum's 13 analysts are forecasting 2022 revenues to be US$121b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 122% to US$4.95. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$108b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.37 in 2022. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.4% to US$85.06 per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Marathon Petroleum, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$94.00 and the most bearish at US$70.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Marathon Petroleum's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 0.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.6% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Marathon Petroleum is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Marathon Petroleum.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Marathon Petroleum that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

