New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that AMC Networks will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. AMC Networks has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a remarkable 10% to US$26.36 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After this upgrade, AMC Networks' 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$3.1b in 2021. This would be a notable 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$2.9b in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that AMC Networks' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect AMC Networks to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at AMC Networks.

