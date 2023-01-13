New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Celebrations may be in order for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Saratoga Investment's seven analysts is for revenues of US$119m in 2024, which would reflect a huge 38% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to jump 185% to US$3.32. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$102m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.69 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$28.36, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Saratoga Investment at US$29.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$28.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Saratoga Investment's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 30% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Saratoga Investment is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Saratoga Investment.

Analysts are clearly in love with Saratoga Investment at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as concerns around earnings quality. You can learn more, and discover the 1 other warning sign we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

