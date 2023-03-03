New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:NEU) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 7.8% over the past week, closing at AU$7.72. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, Neuren Pharmaceuticals' four analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$99m in 2023. This would be a sizeable improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 68,534% to AU$1.00. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$86m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.52 in 2023. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Neuren Pharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 5x annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Neuren Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The clear improvement in sentiment should be enough to get most shareholders feeling more optimistic about Neuren Pharmaceuticals' future.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Neuren Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025.

