New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL)

Shareholders in Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investor sentiment seems to be improving too, with the share price up 4.3% to AU$4.08 over the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the latest upgrade, Incitec Pivot's 13 analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be AU$6.4b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing AU$5.7b of revenue in 2023. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Incitec Pivot, given the decent improvement in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of AU$4.25, with Incitec Pivot's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Incitec Pivot at AU$5.05 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$3.50. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 1.5% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Incitec Pivot's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Incitec Pivot.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Incitec Pivot that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

