Foreign aid groups halt work after Taliban ban on female staff

Natasha Preskey - BBC News
·3 min read
Women at a Save the children clinic
The aid groups say the ban on female staff is a direct threat to their lifesaving work

Three major non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have halted work in Afghanistan after women were banned from working for them by the Taliban.

In a joint statement, Care International, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children said they would be unable to continue their work "without our female staff".

The aid groups are "demanding" that women can continue to work for them.

Afghanistan's ruling Taliban have been steadily repressing women's rights.

The latest edict on NGOs came just days after the Taliban banned women from attending university.

Abdel Rahman Habib, spokesman for the Taliban's ministry of economy, claimed female workers at the foreign aid groups had broken dress codes by not wearing hijabs.

The Taliban threatened to cancel the licence of any organisation that did not swiftly comply with the ban.

The leaders of Care, the NRC and Save the Children said the organisations "would not have jointly reached millions of Afghans in need since August 2021" were it not for their female staff.

"Whilst we gain clarity on this announcement, we are suspending our programmes, demanding that men and women can equally continue our lifesaving assistance in Afghanistan," their statement added.

Ramiz Alakbarov, the United Nations' top humanitarian coordinator, said the UN was trying to get the ban reversed and that it was a "red line for the entire humanitarian community".

The United Nations could stop humanitarian aid delivery in Afghanistan if the Taliban authorities do not reverse their edict banning women aid workers, the official told the BBC.

But Mr Alakbarov said it was still unclear what the Taliban meant by its edict.

He said the Taliban's minister of health had told the UN the agency should continue its health-related work and women could "report to work and discharge their services".

Other ministries had also contacted the UN directly to say work in the areas of disaster management and emergencies should continue, he added.

Jan Egeland of the NRC said nearly 500 of the aid group's 1400 workers were women, and that female staff had been operating "according to all traditional values, dress code, movement, [and] separation of offices".

He said he hoped the decision would be "reversed in the next few days" and warned that millions would suffer if NGOs' work was obstructed.

NGOs also expressed concern about the effect the ban would have on jobs "in the midst of an enormous economic crisis".

Female Afghan NGO workers acting as the main earners in their household previously told the BBC of their fear and helplessness following the ban.

One asked: "If I cannot go to my job, who can support my family?" Another breadwinner called the news "shocking" and insisted she had complied with the Taliban's strict dress code.

The ban triggered international outcry, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warning it would "disrupt vital and life-saving assistance to millions".

Since seizing back control of the country last year, the Taliban has steadily restricted women's rights - despite promising its rule would be softer than the regime seen in the 1990s.

As well as the bans on NGO workers and female university students - in the case of students, now being enforced by armed guards - secondary schools for girls remain closed in most provinces.

Women have also been prevented from entering parks and gyms, among other public places.

Additional reporting by Neggeen Sadid.

Recommended Stories

  • Middle Tennessee beat San Diego State 25-23 in Hawaii Bowl

    HONOLULU (AP) Zeke Rankin kicked four field goals, including a 37-yarder for the go-ahead score with 2:05 left, and Middle Tennessee State beat San Diego State 25-23 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night. The Blue Raiders (8-5) overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit to turn back the Aztecs (7-6) in a game that featured six lead changes. Rankin converted four of his five field goal attempts to tie the Hawaii Bowl record for field goals.

  • Michigan State football makes Top-11 for 2024 4-star WR David Washington

    Michigan State makes Top-11 for 2024 4-star WR David Washington

  • Voices: Why the college town of Moscow, Idaho, is not as peaceful as you think

    Murders, disappearances and even mass shootings are part of the legacy of Moscow, Idaho

  • 3 NGOs suspend work in Afghanistan after Taliban bar women

    Three major international aid groups on Sunday suspended their operations in Afghanistan following a decision by the country’s Taliban rulers to ban women from working at non-governmental organizations. Save the Children, the Norwegian Refugee Council and CARE said they cannot effectively reach children, women and men in desperate need in Afghanistan without the women in their workforces. The three NGOs provide healthcare, education, child protection and nutrition services and support amid plummeting humanitarian conditions.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FANG ) by...

  • Metronumb - Falling Stars

    ➡️ WELCOME TO AUDIOPHILIA WORLD FAMILY. ➡️ AUDIOPHILIA WORLD: 📸 http://bit.ly/AudiophiliaWorld 💸 https://bit.ly/SupportAudiophiliaWorld 🌟 https://bit.ly/SubscribeAudiophiliaWorld 🏅 FOLLOW Metronumb: ☁️ https://soundcloud.com/metronumb-640547152 📸 https://www.instagram.com/better_kenny/ 📸 https://www.instagram.com/anomalous_kps/ 📧 WOULD YOU LIKE TO LISTEN TO OR PROMOTE YOUR MUSIC HERE? (GOSTARIA DE OUVIR OU DIVULGAR SUA MÚSICA AQUI?) SEND US A SUGGESTION: (ENVIE-NOS UMA SUGESTÃO) 📬 audiophiliaworld@gmail.com ________________________________________________________________________ ⬇️ LOJAS PARCEIRAS: 👕 NU ASPHECT STORE - CAMISAS & SNEAKERS: 🎁 https://nuaphectstore.lojavirtualnuvem.com.br/ 📸 https://www.instagram.com/nuasphect_store/ 🛍️ ENVYUS STORE - ELETRÔNICOS: 📸 https://www.instagram.com/envyus_store/ 👩‍💻EXOS GROUP - MARKETING: 📸 https://www.instagram.com/_exosgroup/ ________________________________________________________________________ ⚠️ IF YOU ARE A RIGHTS OWNER AND WANT TO REMOVE ANY VIDEO PLEASE CONTACT (SE VOCÊ É UM PROPRIETÁRIO DOS DIREITOS E QUER REMOVER ALGUM VÍDEO ENTRE EM CONTATO) ⚠️ ________________________________________________________________________ 🎵 TAGS: #audiophiliaworld #shortsfuturebass #futurebass #music #remix

  • Investing in Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) five years ago would have delivered you a 104% gain

    Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Bowl season means teams should wear double home jerseys, just like USC and UCLA

    The unfortunate reality: Bowl teams don't wear double-home jerseys. They should. Tulane will wear gray instead of its normal home light blue vs USC.

  • Taliban bans female NGO staff, jeopardizing aid efforts

    KABUL (Reuters) -Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration on Saturday ordered all local and foreign NGOs to stop female employees from working, in a move the United Nations said would hit humanitarian operations just as winter grips a country already in economic crisis. A letter from the economy ministry, confirmed by spokesperson Abdulrahman Habib, said female employees of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) were not allowed to work until further notice because some had not adhered to the administration's interpretation of Islamic dresscode for women. It comes days after the administration ordered universities to close to women, prompting global condemnation and sparking some protests and heavy criticism inside Afghanistan.

  • Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.092

    Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation ( TSE:FC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.092 per share...

  • Donald Trump's 'Merry Christmas' Message Is A Grievance-Filled Lump Of Coal

    The former president was full of humbug in his Christmas Eve Truth Social rant.

  • Hope Hicks told Trump that January 6 was as bad as everyone said it was and he complained that it wasn't fair that he was being blamed

    The January 6 House Select Committee released almost 50 witness testimony transcripts Friday, days after recommending that the DOJ prosecute Trump.

  • Far Right Turns on ‘Faker’ & ‘Liar’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Joe Raedle/GettyThe far right is out to destroy one of their own.Over the past week, far-right pundits have begun lining up to take shots at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as the congresswoman reportedly vacationed in Costa Rica.As for why fellow extremists are upset? That’s three-fold—and it involves Greene’s vocal support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker of the House, her public spat with onetime friend Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), and the finalization of her divorce.“MTG want

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren crashed Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio's January 6 deposition to ask why he called her the C-word on Telegram

    Transcripts show the Democrat crashing the ex-Proud Boys chief's Capitol-riot deposition to ask why he'd called her the slur on Telegram.

  • Donald Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee in rambling Truth Social video after it blames him for Capitol riot

    Trump called the January 6 committee "very dangerous and very bad people" after it called Trump the "central cause" of the Capitol riot.

  • Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday. Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most deadly conflict in Europe since World War Two and the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The Kremlin says it will fight until all its aims are achieved while Kyiv says it will not rest until every Russian soldier is ejected from all of its territory, including Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was 'chilling' in the American Airlines lounge at JFK before flying business class to his parents' home to await trial

    The cofounder and former CEO of collapsed crypto trading platform FTX was spotted at JFK airport on Thursday before flying to his parents' home.

  • Trump attacks Jan. 6 report, claiming it 'did not produce a single shred of evidence'

    Former President Donald Trump responded publicly Friday night to the final report released by the House Jan. 6 committee, attacking the committee and refuting its findings that he was ultimately responsible for the insurrection at the Capitol. "The unselect committee [sic] did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol," Trump said of the voluminous report in a video posted to Truth Social. Trump, in the five-minute video, repeatedly downplayed the deadly events of Jan. 6 and pushed multiple unproven conspiracy theories surrounding it -- including that the doors to the Capitol were "flung open for people to walk in" and that "federal informants" played a role in the violence.

  • Washington, DC: Bus of migrants dropped off outside VP Kamala Harris' home

    Buses dropped off migrants at the U.S. Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., Christmas Eve. The facility is Vice President Kamala Harris's official residence.

  • Cassidy Hutchinson secretly back-channeled with the Jan. 6 committee before blindsiding her Trump-aligned lawyer in a bombshell deposition

    Hutchinson, a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, told the panel about her moral crisis and ultimate decision to come clean.