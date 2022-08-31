Foreign business travel missing ingredient for Irish hotel recovery - Dalata

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Padraic Halpin
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dermot Crowley
    Dermot Crowley
    Irish actor

By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Executives at Ireland's large hub of multinational companies are still only going on a small fraction of the foreign business trips they made before the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of the country's largest hotel operator said.

Dalata Hotel Group, which has the Maldron and Clayton brands, said on Wednesday a strong rebound in leisure travel following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions pushed first half revenue, average room rate and profit above 2019 levels.

Chief Executive Dermot Crowley said that despite the fall in foreign business travel, corporate demand managed to return towards levels last seen before the pandemic, with domestic business travel and new business making up for the falls elsewhere.

"The big unknown is that multinationals, (who were) our big customers pre-COVID, are not travelling anywhere near the same level as they were pre-COVID," Crowley told Reuters.

He said he would carefully monitor whether Apple's call for workers to partly return to the office would lead to more travel.

Ireland is the European base for technology companies like Google, which, alongside pharmaceutical groups such as Pfizer and Abbott, are among the country's largest employers with the sector accounting for about one-in-nine workers in Ireland.

Central Statistics Office data on Tuesday showed overseas arrivals into Ireland in July were 12% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Dalata's first-half 2022 revenues rose almost six-fold from the COVID-19 hammered first half of 2021 and were 9% higher than 2019 at 220 million euros, aided by a 15% rise in average room rate over the same period.

Core profit jumped 14% compared with 2019, with like-for-like group revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key measure of a hotel's top-line performance - up 5%. Strong trading continued in July and August with occupancy back at pre-pandemic levels.

Crowley said leisure demand looked strong for September but that the group had little visibility beyond that with most bookings typically made within six weeks of travelling.

While Dalata has not seen any impact on demand to date from sharp rises in the cost of living, it said inflationary costs may impact consumer discretionary spending in the future.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Recommended Stories

  • Disabled veteran illegally denied Johnson County apartment over support dog, HUD says

    The Department of Housing and Urban Development accuses the Shawnee apartment complex and its managers of violating the Fair Housing Act.

  • Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba: 'We are grateful for the assistance'

    Jackson officials welcomed Monday’s emergency declaration by Gov. Tate Reeves providing state resources to address the city’s water crisis.

  • Zach Nunn: I'm pro-life, and I support protecting the life of the mother, and the baby

    Congressional candidate: My opponent has falsely claimed I would let a woman die to bear a child. My voting record shows this to be false.

  • Amsterdam to house migrants on cruise ship moored in port

    Amsterdam approved a plan Tuesday to temporarily accommodate at least 1,000 migrants on a cruise ship moored in the Dutch capital's port as the Netherlands seeks to end an accommodation crisis that last week saw hundreds of asylum-seekers sleeping outside a reception center. The ship will remain moored in Amsterdam for at least six months under an agreement between the city and the central government.

  • Earnings Calendar, Analyst Estimates And Stocks To Watch

    When searching for the best stocks to buy and watch, look for companies with strong earnings growth – and check the earnings calendar to see when they report. Be sure to also see our latest list of stocks  just added to — or removed from — IBD's top screens.

  • Women Are Now Able to Permanently Access Abortion Pills by Mail in England and Wales

    “This was a vote for evidence over ideology, a vote for reproductive rights, and a vote for gender equality.”

  • Toyota Motor to invest $5.3 billion in Japan, U.S. for EV battery supply

    When the additional facilities come on line between 2024 and 2026, Toyota's battery production capacity in the two countries will have increased by 40 gigawatt-hours, the company said, giving no current figure for comparison. "This investment is aimed at enabling Toyota to flexibly meet the needs of its various customers in all countries and regions by offering multiple powertrains and providing as many options as possible," it said in a statement. Some green investors and environmental groups have said the company should move faster to introduce fully electric (or "battery electric") vehicles, rather than clinging to the internal combustion engine in such powertrain configurations as the hybrid.

  • NetEase Acquires France’s Quantic Dream in Gaming Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- NetEase Inc. has acquired French game developer and publisher Quantic Dream SA, the companies announced in a statement Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesChina’s biggest game

  • Klarna's half yearly operating loss rises

    Swedish payments company Klarna said on Wednesday its half-yearly operating loss more than tripled weighed down by an increase in employee costs, higher credit losses and continued investment in market expansion. The operating result for the first half of the year was a loss of 6.17 billion Swedish crowns ($578.52 million) compared with 1.76 billion crowns in the year-earlier period. Total credit losses rose to 2.85 billion crowns from 1.85 billion crowns a year earlier.

  • Deadly Floods Inundate Farms in Pakistan, Flushing Away Crops

    (Bloomberg) -- The toll of extreme flooding on Pakistan’s food security is becoming apparent: large swathes of farmland under water, crops and food stocks washed away, homes and livelihoods wiped out. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal

  • Twitter's attempt to monetize porn reportedly halted due to child safety warnings

    Amid internal shakeups and increased pressure from investors to make more money, Twitter reportedly considered monetizing adult content. According to a report from The Verge, Twitter was poised to become a competitor to OnlyFans by allowing adult creators to sell subscriptions on the social media platform.

  • Inflation-Scarred Consumers Fire Up Turkey’s Economy by Spending

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s economy lurched forward at a faster rate than expected, as the highest inflation in 24 years prompted consumers to bring forward purchases in anticipation of steeper prices ahead.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysMikhail Gorbachev, Soviet Leader Who Ended Cold War, Dies at 91Elon Musk Attacks Twitter Dea

  • On Mexico's Caribbean coast, mountains of seaweed grow

    Scraping the smelly sargassum seaweed off some beaches on Mexico’s resort-studded Caribbean coast has become not only a nightmare, but possibly a health threat, for the workers doing it — with the quantities washing ashore this year seemingly mountains not mounds. Decomposing sargassum, which is actually algae, generates hydrogen sulfide gas.

  • Norwegian Makes a Beverage Move Many Passengers Will Love

    Norwegian Cruise Line has very quietly done something that will delight many, or even most, of its customers, while it makes a few mad.

  • Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Face a New Covid Battle

    When the cruise industry in July 2021 returned from the shutdown, imposed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from U.S. ports, I was one of the 800 or so passengers on the first sailing of Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas. Rules settled in fairly quickly thereafter, with the cruise line -- as well as rivals Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Line -- requiring vaccinations for any passengers aged 12 and older as well as negative covid tests taken no more than two days before sailings. In reality, everyone on board, aside from kids under 12, was both vaccinated and tested, and the entire cruise industry stepped up its already robust cleaning procedures while also improving air filtration.

  • Unique New Las Vegas Strip Casino Faces a Problem

    Building a new Las Vegas Strip casino is rarely easy or quick, and a new dream project has hit an interesting snag.

  • Southwest Airlines Pilot Reprimands Passenger Who AirDropped Nudes On Board

    Some people don’t know how to act on a plane, and a Southwest Airlines pilot vocalized his displeasure with an unknown passenger on board a flight to Cabo.

  • US warns Americans of kidnappings in Mexico after increase in drug cartel violence

    The State Department issued travel warnings for Americans traveling to Mexico after increases in drug cartel violence at popular vacation spots.

  • I flew on JetBlue's basic fare for the first time from Cape Cod to NYC for $70. I'd pick it over the 5-hour drive even with a delay.

    This summer's airline chaos made me hesitant to buy a flight instead of driving, but the cheap price and convenience were ultimately worth the risk.

  • I've travelled to 31 countries: I always pack these essentials in my carry-on bag

    From a reusable water bottle to noise-cancelling headphones, here are 24 travel essentials I never leave home without.