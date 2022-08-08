Foreign Buyers Return to Japan Bond Market With Record Purchases

Chikako Mogi and Hiroko Komiya
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors snapped up a record amount of long-term Japanese bonds in July amid a global debt rally and as expectations for a central bank policy tweak faded.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Overseas funds were net buyers of 5.06 trillion yen ($37.4 billion) of Japanese bonds -- mostly government securities -- more than reversing a net sale of 4.1 trillion yen in June which was the largest since 2020. The Bank of Japan stood by its policy of rock-bottom interest rates, a benchmark yield cap of 0.25% and unprecedented asset purchases last month.

Japan’s bond market has been roiled by speculative attacks this year as traders bet accelerating global inflation would force the BOJ to tweak policy. Now those inflation fears have given way to concern that higher interest rates across much of the globe will stifle economic growth.

The country’s benchmark yield fell to as low as 0.175% in July, having traded above the BOJ’s 0.25% line in the sand in June.

“Overseas investors bought JGBs in July because yields stopped rising and fell,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. “The fading probability of the removal of yield-curve control may also be a factor. Expectations for Japanese investors returning to the domestic market likely prompted overseas peers to also buy.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns. Brent crude futures had risen 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0439 GMT. Both contracts settled higher on Friday after jobs growth in the United States, the world's top oil consumer, unexpectedly accelerated in July.

  • KFC starts selling chicken feet and necks in China to battle soaring costs

    Yum China's CEO said soaring inflation has led to the fast food chain offering chicken feet for the first time since entering the market 35 years ago.

  • Asia shares subdued, dollar refreshed by U.S. rate risks

    Asian share markets were subdued on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back against talk of recession but also bolstered the case for more super-sized rate hikes. Markets quickly moved to price around a 70% chance the Federal Reserve will lift rates by 75 basis points in September, sending two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve. The blockbuster data only raised the stakes for the July U.S. consumer prices report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in headline growth, but likely a further acceleration in core inflation.

  • Musk Questions Why SEC Not Investigating Twitter Spam Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s richest person Elon Musk has taken his concern about Twitter Inc. to the social media site again.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextResponding to a thread ini

  • UPDATE 1-China's Hainan expands COVID lockdowns to quell outbreak

    China's Hainan, an island province dependent on tourism, locked down more areas on Monday, state media reported, as it battles its worst COVID-19 outbreak after seeing very few cases the past two years compared with many other regions in the country. The island in the South China Sea, which recorded just two local symptomatic COVID cases last year, has reported more than 1,400 domestically transmitted infections this month, including 982 symptomatic ones. Although that is small by global standards, it is the province's biggest outbreak since the virus was first reported in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

  • FC Barcelona Revamps Its Finances for an Unlikely Buying Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest falls from grace in European football has been the financial meltdown at Barcelona. Yet, the club that global star Lionel Messi famously left because of the state of its budget is now back buying some of the continent’s most coveted players.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedW

  • Argentina Economy Minister Shakes Up Energy Secretary in Consolidation of Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced on Sunday night the shake-up of the country’s energy leadership, removing top allies of Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner as the government prepares to cut electricity subsidies.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers

  • Labor market is surprisingly strong, but quitting jobs has slowed in these sectors — why that could hurt workers’ bargaining power

    Low-wage workers’ confidence in the labor market appears to be fading, and their real wage growth is slowing down.

  • Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up

    The dollar extended it best rally against the yen since mid-June on Monday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields after blockbuster U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening. The greenback was last 0.31% higher at 135.42 yen, and earlier rose to 135.585 yen, its highest since July 28, after surging 1.57% in the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since June 17. Traders currently see a 73.5% probability the Fed continues the pace of 75 basis-point interest-rate increases for its next policy decision on Sept. 21, from about 41% before surprisingly strong payrolls data on Friday raised worries that wage growth would fuel inflationary pressures.

  • Investors Brace for More Market Volatility as Earnings Estimates Slump

    Now that Wall Street analysts are cutting profit estimates at a faster pace than usual, some anticipate another stretch of turbulence in the stock market.

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (ASX:WDS)

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Woodside Energy Group...

  • Porsche and Piech families seek driving seat at Volkswagen - sources

    Volkswagen's controlling shareholder families aim to keep Europe's top carmaker on a shorter leash and want greater say over strategic matters in what marks a power play ahead of the planned listing of Porsche, people familiar with the matter say. The Porsche and Piech families, who control holding firm Porsche SE - which owns most of Volkswagen's voting rights - are hoping to return the group to calmer waters after a turbulent period under outgoing CEO Herbert Diess, they added. "They want to keep a closer eye on the implementation of the strategic guidelines," a person with knowledge of the families' thinking told Reuters.

  • Daly Says Fed Is ‘Far From Done Yet’ on Bringing Inflation Down

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly suggested a 50 basis-point rate increase isn’t locked in at the US central bank’s next policy meeting, saying the Federal Reserve is “far from done yet” in bringing down inflation.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature

  • 20 Ideas for Adjusting Your Stock and Bond Portfolio

    Stocks are down, inflation is high and a recession may be looming. We asked financial experts what investors should do.

  • Judith Durham, Singer Of The Seekers, Dies At 79

    The band inked a record deal with Decca Records in 2019.

  • China’s Trade Surplus Hits Record But Slowdown Risks Remain

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprisingly strong export growth in July lifted its trade surplus to another record and provided some much-needed economic support, but the country will still have to find ways to keep its fragile recovery on track as the global economy slows this year.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment Approve

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Hovers Over $23K in Weekend Trading; an Edgy Environment at Seoul's Blockchain Megaweek

    Ether and most other major altcoins trade sideways as investors await further economic indicators.

  • Down Between 15% and 53%: 3 Top Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investing in equal parts of these blue chip dividend stocks gives an investor an average yield of 3.2%.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • 2 Red-Hot Dividend Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

    These two real estate investment trusts boast safe, market-beating dividend yields of 3.3% and 5.1%, respectively.