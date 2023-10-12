Foreign care workers in UK have tripled in past year

The number of foreign care workers coming to Britain has more than tripled in the past year.

A record 70,000 international workers moved from abroad and began working in social care in 2022-23, a report from Skills for Care has revealed.

This was significantly up from the 20,000 foreign recruits that came in 2021-22 and 10,000 in 2020-21.

The report found these workers helped fill the void left by a huge turnover of staff across the sector.

Around 400,000, or just under a third, of all staff in the adult social care workforce quit their role during the last year, in what has been described as a “leaky bucket”.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On average, there were 152,000 vacancies across the sector on any given day, and experts warn hiring overseas recruits remains an unsustainable solution amid growing calls for a workforce plan akin to the one recently published for the NHS.

Simon Bottery, a senior fellow at the King’s Fund said: “70,000 staff were recruited from overseas to fill gaping holes in the workforce. This is not a long-term solution to staffing the sector.

“And despite this overseas recruitment drive, vacancies are still much higher compared to other sectors, meaning that many people will struggle to get the care they need.

“These serious workforce issues are symptomatic of a wider social care crisis.”

‘Leaky bucket’

Hugh Alderwick, director of policy at the Health Foundation, said international recruitment “is no replacement for the more fundamental policy action needed to improve pay and conditions for people working in social care”.

Oonagh Smyth, chief executive of Skills for Care, said: “The fact that 390,000 people left their jobs in 2022-23, and around a third of them left the sector altogether, shows that we have a leaky bucket that we urgently need to repair. We can’t simply recruit our way out of our retention challenges.

“We need a comprehensive workforce strategy to ensure we can both attract and keep enough people with the right skills.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The action we’ve taken is growing the social care workforce and filling vacancies, meaning there is more capacity in the social care system than last year.

“To further bolster the workforce this week we launched the next phase of our Made With Care recruitment campaign - designed to reach millions of people via video on demand, radio and digital channels – and the average pay for care workers has also increased.

“We know retention is equally as important which is why we are also investing almost £2 billion over two years through the Market Sustainability and Improvement Funds, which will help councils support the workforce.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.