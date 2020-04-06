Foreign doctors on front lines of COVID-19 fear deportation from U.S.

When Sujit Vakkalanka felt symptoms of COVID-19, he worried about his health. But the 31-year-old from India was also concerned about the visa allowing him to work in the U.S. (Sujit Vakkalanka)

WASHINGTON — When Sujit Vakkalanka felt he was showing symptoms of COVID-19, he was, naturally, worried about his health. But as the 31-year-old from India waited for the results of his test, he was also concerned about something else: the visa allowing him to remain working in the U.S.

As with many foreign doctors on the front lines of the pandemic in America, Vakkalanka's H-1B visa is tied to his employment, and he fears he could lose his status if he remains sick and is unable to return to work promptly at a hospital in southwest Virginia.

"If you don't keep working, you might sometimes be deported," the internist said.

Vakkalanka said he wasn't surprised he was running a fever. The hospital has seen multiple cases of coronavirus, including a patient he treated directly. And when two practitioners with symptoms went into self-isolation, he was called in on a day off. Professionally, he had no qualms about going to work.

"This is our profession," he said. "This is our job."

On Saturday, his test results came back negative, but he was told to remain in self-isolation until the symptoms subside. But beneath his sense of duty lies the anxiety over his visa — already uncertain given that it is due to expire, after three years, at the end of June, and the federal government has suspended routine visa services and premium processing for H-1B renewals due to the coronavirus outbreak. That leaves thousands of foreign medical professionals in immigration limbo.

It's an added weight to bear, said Vakkalanka, and others in the same boat, as they fight the pandemic.

"This feeling that you might be deported in the next three months should not be constantly haunting you, day in and day out," he said. "It's one more thing to worry about."

For those with families in the U.S., the fear runs even deeper. When a foreign doctor on a non-immigrant visa dies in the U.S., dependent family members immediately lose their visa status and could face deportation, they worry.

"It's one more thing to worry about," says Dr. Sujit Vakkalanka. (Sujit Vakkalanka) More

"God forbid an extreme scenario.… Imagine our family," said Rahmath Begum, an Indian doctor in Mississippi and mother of three. "We have been here for almost 15 years."

Vidit Bhargava, a 32-year-old pediatric critical-care fellow working within Stanford University's healthcare system, is anxious too. Also from India, Bhargava has been working in the U.S. since 2014 on a J-1 non-immigrant visa and has been accepted to a full-time position in Alabama. With visa processing services scaled back, the H-1B visa he needs for the new job is in jeopardy.

"There is a real possibility that once I'm done with this process, not only [may I not] have a job; I may be an illegal immigrant in a country where I'm sweating it out every day in the hospital," he said.

At week's end, there were already 28 COVID-19 cases in the Stanford hospital system, officials said, amid concerns there wasn't enough protective equipment for doctors.

"Nobody is fearful in the hospital of taking care of people. What people are fearful of is that we may expose ourselves to the risk if there aren't ways for us to protect ourselves," he said. "Anytime a patient has any respiratory illness, all of those patients end up coming to the ICU.... There isn't enough personal protective equipment.… Within the next couple of weeks we're expected to run out."