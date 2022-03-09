Foreign Exodus From Taiwan Stocks Is Rapidly Gaining Pace

(Bloomberg) -- The foreign exodus from Taiwanese equities is intensifying as the local dollar weakens and concerns mount over Beijing’s increasing pressure on Taipei.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Overseas investors have net sold about $4.6 billion of local stocks in just two days this week, with Monday’s being the second-highest daily withdrawal on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the risk of Chinese military action against Taiwan and turned the island’s assets into a proxy for fallout from the conflict in Europe.

While weaker sentiment sent stocks falling and foreign investors fleeing, a rebound may be near “given that the market has already received most of the Russia-Ukraine circumstances that could impact negatively,” according to Huang Wen-ching, vice president of Taishin Securities Investment Advisory Co.

Taiwan’s benchmark Taiex rose Wednesday morning, trimming its drop this week to 3.9%, compared with the broader MSCI Asia Pacific gauge’s 4.3% slide.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry in Taipei asked eight state-backed banks to support the stock market on Tuesday, according to local media, citing an unidentified person.

Beijing issued a warning to the U.S. on Monday against expanding ties with the island while rejecting comparisons between Taiwan and Ukraine. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that one was a sovereign country and the other was an “inalienable” part of China.

READ: Putin’s War on Ukraine Shows Xi the Dangers of Attacking Taiwan

The drop in the local dollar, which tumbled to the lowest since April on Tuesday, also reflects broader worries about stagflation as rising commodity prices add to already elevated price pressures.

Story continues

Taiwanese equities have seen the largest year-to-date foreign outflow among Asian emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg, excluding China.

(Updates with quote and further context)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.