Foreign investors pour $925 million into Egypt since Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: A man counts Egyptian pounds outside a bank in Cairo
1
·1 min read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Foreign investors transferred more than $925 million dollars into the Egyptian foreign exchange market in the three days since its currency sharply depreciated last week, Egypt's central bank said in a statement on Monday.

The Egyptian pound weakened to about 32 to the dollar from 27.60 at the open on Wednesday before rebounding to 29.61 pounds by end-Monday.

Additional foreign currency from local sources, remittances from Egyptians working abroad and tourism also flowed into the market over the past three business days, the central bank statement added.

Egypt promised it would shift to a "durably flexible" exchange rate when it reached an agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion financial support package in October.

It turned to the IMF for assistance after Russia's war in Ukraine pushed up its bills for wheat and oil while dealing a blow to tourism from two of its largest markets, Ukraine and Russia, a key source of hard currency.

It has been loosening its dollar peg in jumps, with a view to letting the currency float freely.

Banks were able to fulfil more than $2 billion in requests by Egyptian importers over the past three days, in addition to the requests other clients, the central bank statement added.

Goods began backing up in Egyptian ports after the central bank placed restrictions on imports in February. Last month the central bank removed those restrictions, and importers have been scouring for dollars to get their goods released.

Sales of Egyptian treasury bills of one year or less surged at auctions on Thursday and Sunday as investors continued to flood back after the pound's depreciation.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Vin Shahrestani)

Recommended Stories

  • AerCap CEO says aircraft makers' output delays to last years

    The world's largest aircraft lessor AerCap on Monday warned that delivery problems at Boeing and Airbus were likely to last years and that manufacturers were giving airlines too little notice about delays. Over-promising and under-delivery is likely to be an issue with manufacturers "for years to come," AerCap chief executive Aengus Kelly told the annual Airline Economics conference in Dublin. "The challenge with the OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) today is the short dated nature of how they're notifying airlines of the delays," Kelly said.

  • Chance the Rapper Takes Some Heat For His Latest Festival

    The star from Chicago responds to criticism of his first festival in Ghana, including his embrace of Dave Chappelle in a vehemently anti-LGBTQ climate

  • China Evergrande's auditor quits on disagreement around 2021 audit-related matters

    Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is now at the centre of the country's property crisis. In its resignation letter, PwC noted that it had not received information on certain material matters surrounding the group's consolidated financial statements for the year 2021.

  • BOJ Opens ‘Pandora’s Box’ for Traders on Alert for Another Shock

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are on high alert for further policy tweaks from the Bank of Japan this week after December’s shock decision to raise the bar on yield movements failed to significantly improve market liquidity.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might B

  • Vanguard Gets Extra ETF Billions After Largely Shunning ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Vanguard Group, which quit the world’s biggest climate-finance alliance in December, was the only major ETF provider to post an increase in European assets last year thanks to its lower exposure to environmental, social and governance strategies, according to Morningstar Inc. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapAt Least 68 Dead as

  • FTC tackling the problem of unfair, deceptive fees when buying a car

    Junk fees are the nickel-and-diming charges that "are unnecessary, unavoidable, or ... that inflate costs while adding little to no value."

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 16th

    MTG, SSL and CCEP made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 16, 2022.

  • Bull Of The Day: Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

    This stock recently snapped a streak of three misses in a row with a solid earnings beat

  • Poland Eyes Prompt German Approval for Tank Transfer to Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki signaled on Monday that he expects Germany to quickly grant its approval to send Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapNATO-member Poland intends to deliver

  • Biden grants federal disaster relief for California counties hit hard by severe storms

    With federal disaster relief on its way, California braces for another storm expected to hit Sunday night into Monday.

  • The French may retire earlier – but British pensions are far better

    While British pensioners will receive the biggest pay rise on record this April, critics maintain that our government is the least generous in Europe when it comes to retirement benefits.

  • Russia’s Seaborne Crude Flows Surge to Highest Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia's seaborne crude exports soared last week to the highest level since April, suggesting that the country has -- for now -- overcome an initial hit to flows that followed European sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to

  • Nepal plane crash: Pilot didn’t report anything untoward, official says

    Searchers say the chances of finding anyone alive are "nil" after the crash near the town of Pokhara.

  • Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

    Rescue workers in Ukraine are scrambling to pull survivors from an apartment building hit by a Russian missile in the southeastern city of Dnipro.

  • Hungary’s New Graft Fighter Says Orban’s System Isn’t Corrupt

    (Bloomberg) -- The head of Hungary’s new agency charged with rooting out everything from shady public contracts to outright fraud said Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s system isn’t corrupt, it’s individuals who are. Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingCar Lease Ending Soon? Might Be Time to BuyEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Marke

  • Fund groups warn over EU legal definition of 'greenwashing'

    European Union regulators should not define greenwashing in law, fund industry groups have told the bloc's markets watchdog, citing concerns this would complicate a sector in "constant flux". Trillions of dollars have flowed into investments claiming to be climate-friendly, but there have been few sanctions for greenwashing, or exaggerated green credentials. Regulators say sanctioning greenwashing could be easier with a legal definition, though the term is often used more broadly to describe deliberate or negligent practices regarding other environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related issues.

  • Household wealth optimism collapses, global survey shows

    Barely two in five people believe their families will be better off in the future, according to a regular global survey that also identified growing levels of distrust in institutions among low-income households. The Edelman Trust Barometer, which for over two decades has polled the attitudes of thousands of people, found that economic pessimism was at its highest in some of the world's top economies such as the United States, Britain, Germany and Japan. Higher-income households still broadly trust institutions such as government, business, media and NGOs.

  • Raskin warns Biden document discovery could become ‘political football’

    Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) on Sunday warned against the discovery of two dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware residence becoming a “political football” between the parties after an FBI search found hundreds of classified documents last year at the Florida home of former President Trump. “We don’t want to turn this into just a political football,” Raskin…

  • Former X Factor contestant retrains as lawyer to sue Simon Cowell’s company

    ‘The show ruined my life,’ 2010 contestant Katie Waissel said

  • Biden approves disaster aid for California counties battered by storms — but not SLO County

    U.S. Rep Jimmy Panetta and other government officials toured storm-damaged spots in San Luis Obispo County this weekend.