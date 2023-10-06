Foreign Minister on Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast: If assistance to Ukraine shrinks, there will be more such crimes

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, stressed that the latest Russian missile strikes and mass murdere of civilians are another reminder of why it is important to maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda; Kuleba on Twitter

Kuleba recalled that a missile attack on a cafe and an adjacent store killed at least 52 people in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October; one of the casualties was a child. As a result of the morning strike of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on 6 October, another child was killed.

Russian terrorist strike on Hroza yesterday killed at least 52, including a kid. Its strike on Kharkiv today killed one more child. Both atrocities prove that global support for Ukraine must be sustained and increased. Weakening it would only result in more war crimes like this. pic.twitter.com/dJV0PbkQ3M — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 6, 2023

"Both atrocities prove that global support for Ukraine must be sustained and increased. Weakening it would only result in more war crimes like this," Dmytro Kuleba stressed.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!