Foreign Minister on Russian strikes in Kharkiv Oblast: If assistance to Ukraine shrinks, there will be more such crimes
Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, stressed that the latest Russian missile strikes and mass murdere of civilians are another reminder of why it is important to maintain and strengthen international support for Ukraine.
Source: European Pravda; Kuleba on Twitter
Kuleba recalled that a missile attack on a cafe and an adjacent store killed at least 52 people in the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast on 5 October; one of the casualties was a child. As a result of the morning strike of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv on 6 October, another child was killed.
Russian terrorist strike on Hroza yesterday killed at least 52, including a kid. Its strike on Kharkiv today killed one more child. Both atrocities prove that global support for Ukraine must be sustained and increased. Weakening it would only result in more war crimes like this. pic.twitter.com/dJV0PbkQ3M
— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 6, 2023
"Both atrocities prove that global support for Ukraine must be sustained and increased. Weakening it would only result in more war crimes like this," Dmytro Kuleba stressed.
Background:
The EU and many individual European states, as well as the United States, responded to the death of more than 50 people in Hroza.
After the strike, Poland's Foreign Minister emphasised that Russia must be stopped and brought to justice as soon as possible.
Ben Wallace, former UK Defence Secretary, called on Germany to unblock the supply of Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine.
On 5 October, Europol joined the International Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which investigates Russian war crimes in Ukraine.
