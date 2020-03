SEOUL, March 20 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of South Korea, China and Japan expressed their support for Tokyo to host "complete" Tokyo Olympics at a video conference held on Friday, South Korea's foreign ministry said.

The ministers held a video conference to discuss cooperation on the coronavirus pandemic amid growing concerns over the number of infected people arriving in their countries from overseas. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha Editing by Shri Navaratnam)