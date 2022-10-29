The Foreign Ministry called on the UN and Turkey to send a clear signal to Russia regarding the "Hunger Games"

EUROPEAN PRAVDA — SATURDAY, 29 OCTOBER 2022, 19:37

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine considers the Russian Defence Ministry’s message about Russia suspending its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative [an agreement brokered by the United Nations with Russia, Ukraine and Türkiye launched on 22 July to enable ships to transport grain from Ukraine - ed.] as a manifestation of Moscow's course towards destabilising global food security under false pretences of recent events in Sevastopol.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleh Nikolenko, writes European Pravda.

He stressed that the Russian side continues to torpedo the work of the Black Sea "grain corridor" in every possible way, casting doubt on its continued functioning.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly warned of this possibility, in particular in a statement on 24 October, Nikolenko added.

"It is now extremely important that the UN and Turkey, as guarantors of the Grain Initiative, as well as countries that depend on Ukrainian grain exports, send a clear message to Russia about the unacceptability of holding hundreds of millions of people in the world, in particular in Africa, Asia and Latin America, hostage to the Kremlin's ‘Hunger Games’," the Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed.

Russia announced the suspension of its participation in the implementation of the Grain Initiative allegedly because of the "terrorist attack" in Sevastopol Bay on Saturday morning.

The Russian Defence Ministry has stated that the target of the attack was allegedly ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which were involved in ensuring the security of the grain corridor.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has stressed that the Russian side can no longer guarantee the safety of ships under the Grain Initiaive.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia has found a contrived reason to withdraw from the Grain Initiative; he called on states to demand that the Russian Federation stop the "Hunger Games" and recommit to its obligations.

