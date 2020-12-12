Foreign-owned super trawler will still control biggest slice of Britain's fishing quota after Brexit

trawler Frank Bonefaas

Ministers are being urged to take action against a foreign-owned super trawler which was once caught by the Royal Navy illegally fishing off the Cornish coast - and now controls the biggest amount of UK fishing quota.

The 119-metre long Frank Bonefaas - which processes and freezes its vast catch on board - is the largest trawler registered in the British fishing fleet. The trawler controls 23 per cent of England’s fishing quota and lands its entire catch in Holland.

Campaigners say the operation of Frank Bonefaas exposes that even after the Brexit transition, more than half of England’s fishing quota will be controlled by foreign fishing companies in Holland, Spain and Iceland. They want a radical overhaul of fisheries policy to ensure more quota for British fisherman.

Paul Lines, 62, a life-long Lowestoft fishermen and member of the Lowestoft Fish Market Alliance, who has been campaigning for more quota for the British fishing industry, said: “You can’t rebuild the country’s fishing industry when more than half the quota is controlled by foreign interests. It’s a national scandal.

“The Government allowed our quota to be bought up by foreign companies, but it’s a public asset and should be for British fishermen.”

The Frank Bonefaas was built in 1993 and is owned by a UK subsidiary of the Dutch fishing group Cornelis Vrolijk. Its owner and master were ordered to pay fines and costs of £102,000 in March 2015 after it was caught illegally fishing by the Royal Navy off the Cornish coast. The owner said it was a “technical offence” because of a failure to notify the authorities on entering a mandatory reporting zone, and it did not catch any fish which it was not entitled to catch.

In August last year, the ship transferred its registration from the Netherlands to the UK and was allocated British quota from another trawler, Cornelis Vrolijk, named after the fishing group which owns it.

Frank Bonefaas lands its frozen catch of mackerel, herring, horse mackerel and blue whiting into the Dutch port of IJmuiden. It is now owned and operated by a subsidiary of the Dutch Cornelis Vrolijk Group called North Atlantic Fishing Company, which has offices in Hull and Caterham.

Foreign-owned fishing vessels which are UK-registered must meet certain conditions to show an “economic link” to the UK. The Government is now proposing to strengthen the rules from January 1, requiring UK-registered fishing vessels to land 70 per cent of their catch in UK ports or to hand back a proportion of their quota.

Jerry Percy, chief executive of the New Under Ten Fishermen’s Association, which represents the inshore fishing fleet, said more radical reform was required. He said: “We were one of the few countries that allowed foreign fishing companies to buy up huge amounts of our quota. We now need a fundamental review on re-allocating it and ensuring small-scale fishermen get a better deal.”

The introduction of fishing quotas under the Common Fisheries Policy in 1983 resulted in some foreign vessels being registered in the UK, to purchase the country’s quota which was being traded between vessel operators as a long-term asset. Margaret Thatcher challenged the “quota” hoppers with the Merchant Shipping Act 1988, which required fishing vessels to be British owned, but the legislation was found to breach European law by the European Court of Justice in 1991.

An analysis of data held by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) in 2018 found Spanish fishing companies control much of the quota from the Bristol Channel to the Scottish border, while Dutch and Icelandic fishing groups dominate on the east coast. Most of the Welsh quota is controlled by foreign fishing companies, but only a small proportion of quota in Scotland and Northern Ireland is foreign-controlled.

One of the aims of the new Fisheries Act, which received Royal Assent last month, is for a fairer share of fishing rights for British fishermen. A Defra spokesperson said: “Commercial fishing vessels must demonstrate a genuine link with the UK economy to fish our waters, ensuring local communities benefit from the fishing activities of UK-registered vessels. We have consulted on options for strengthening this link and will outline our future approach shortly.”

Matthew Cox, chief executive of the North Atlantic Fishing Company, said: “North Atlantic supports the idea that any vessel fishing UK quota should make a genuine economic contribution to the UK. In the case of North Atlantic, we have two permanent offices in the UK employing staff to manage and run our vessels. We are in discussions with some deepwater UK ports to explore landing our catch in the UK, however this requires significant shore-side infrastructure such as cold store facilities.”