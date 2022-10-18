Foreign Porsche owners whose brutal attack on Thai man left him in coma denied bail

The two Frenchmen whose assault on a Thai man on Saturday left him comatose in Koh Samui, Surat Thani province, have been denied bail.

Vincent Raymond Bugeya, 34, and Julien Gerard Rene Vincent, 28, were arrested and charged with assault causing serious injury after they were caught on camera blocking traffic with their grey Porsche Panamera and attacking 47-year-old Somkuan Songkhot. The attack left Somkuan with a brain hemorrhage, which required emergency brain surgery.

In the video, a man in a black T-shirt, who has been identified as Bugeya, can be seen punching and kicking Somkuan in the head, causing him to hit his head on the pavement and knocking him unconscious. Vincent, who is seen in the video without a shirt, has been identified as the Porsche's driver.

Both men are currently being held at Koh Samui District Prison and are set to face trial at Koh Samui Provincial Court.

According to police, both men had alcohol present in their systems. No drugs were detected.

Somkuan’s condition has reportedly stabilized, but he is still in a coma in ICU and remains unresponsive. His wife, Lakhana Salao, reportedly said that the hemorrhage was successfully removed from his brain. She travelled to the court from the hospital in Koh Samui on Monday to request that the suspects' bail be denied, according to the Thai Examiner.

Police have requested that the Immigration Bureau investigate the foreigners’ business in Thailand.

Bugeya reportedly traveled from Germany to Thailand on a 30-day tourist visa that expires on Oct. 18.

Vincent, who is reportedly married to a Thai woman, currently possesses a one-year marriage visa.

The pair had reportedly travelled from Hua Hin to Ko Samui for a vacation before the assault on Oct. 15, according to police.

Featured Image via YouTube

