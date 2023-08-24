Foreign spies are targeting private space companies, US intelligence agencies warn

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on a SpaceX mission Launching Starlink satellites from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 10:41 p.m. EDT Sunday, August 6th.

U.S. intelligence agencies are warning the American commercial space industry that foreign spies may be targeting their companies for potential cyberattacks and other intrusions that could result in the theft of their technology and threaten national security.

The National Counterintelligence and Security Center, the F.B.I. and the Air Force issued the advisory last week, informing private space companies that adversarial intelligence agencies in China and Russia also aim to degrade U.S. satellite capabilities during potential conflicts and emergencies.

The broad warning comes as commercial companies largely funded by billionaires continue to be at the forefront of American innovation in space.

American private space companies at forefront of innovation

Earlier this month, billionaire Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic space tourism company launched a space-bound ship with six civilians aboard. And last week, SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, launched a rocket carrying 21 Starlink satellites bound for low-earth orbit.

NASA has also awarded billions of dollars in contracts to SpaceX and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to develop landers that will ferry American astronauts from orbit to the moon's surface during its upcoming Artemis lunar missions.

“Foreign intelligence entities recognize the importance of the commercial space industry to the U.S. economy and national security, including the growing dependence of critical infrastructure on space-based assets,” the Counterintelligence Center warning said. “They see U.S. space-related innovation and assets as potential threats as well as valuable opportunities to acquire vital technologies and expertise.”

The global space economy is projected to grow from $469 billion in 2021 to more than $1 trillion by 2030, according to estimates cited in the advisory, with the United States being the main driver of growth through its major investments into space research and production.

As the government's dependence on the private-sector space industry grows, so do fears that foreign adversaries could resort to espionage and other forms of spying to disrupt and even steal data and intellectual property from those companies.

The recent warning notified private space companies that foreign intelligence services could be targeting their firms, posing a threat to both their revenue and national security if adversaries are able to, for instance, identify vulnerabilities in the nation's space infrastructure.

U.S. officials warned private companies to be aware of how employees and contractors could be targeted for information and leaks. Additionally, hackers could break into computer networks and spies could infiltrate companies as moles, officials said.

Such attacks are not without precedent.

For instance, after Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine last year, Musk said in March 2022 on X, formerly Twitter, that SpaceX's Starlink internet communications satellites have been the target of frequent cyberattacks and jamming attempts.

Warning offers ways to prevent and report attacks

The warning concludes by offering a set of guidelines to help private companies mitigate any potential damage from cyberattacks and espionage attempts.

It advises companies to establish protocols to track suspicious incidents and potential breaches. Firms are also warned to do their due diligence when vetting potential investors and supplies.

If necessary, companies that believe intellectual property has been targeted or is at risk of being compromised can make a report to any FBI field office with a private sector coordinator or submit a tip to the Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

