Foreign students more likely than Scots to be offered place at top universities

International students were twice as likely as middle-class Scots to be offered a place on more than a dozen courses at Edinburgh - George Clerk/iStockphoto

The SNP’s cap on student numbers has been criticised after it emerged that foreign teenagers are more likely than Scots to be offered places at the country’s top universities.

An investigation found that for many sought-after courses at Edinburgh and St Andrews, the proportion of applicants receiving an offer was higher for those from overseas than it was for homegrown students.

For a law degree at Edinburgh, figures show that 24 per cent of Scottish applicants received an offer of a place last year. For international applicants, this rose to 41 per cent.

At St Andrews, fee-payers from abroad had a higher offer rate in 16 out of 22 schools - Leon Harris/Image Source

The offer rate was higher at the university for international students in almost three-quarters of arts, humanities and social sciences courses, analysis by The Scotsman newspaper found.

Meanwhile, at St Andrews, it was found that fee-payers from abroad enjoyed a higher offer rate in 16 out of 22 schools or departments.

The SNP’s free tuition fees policy means that the number of places available to Scots is strictly capped.

However, there is no limit on the number of international students that can be admitted, who typically pay fees of around £35,000 per year.

Last month, it emerged that the Scottish Government was cutting 1,200 funded places for homegrown students from September to save cash.

“Young Scots will be disheartened to see such a significant difference between the number of offers being made to international students and Scottish students,” Liam Kerr, education spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said.

“They already face many challenges trying to study at a Scottish university, not least due to the cap on places for Scottish students and the SNP’s disastrous plans to cut at least 1,200 spaces for Scottish students.”

‘SNP must reconsider disastrous cuts’

Mr Kerr added: “It’s long past time the SNP interrogated the data properly, ceased throwing up ever more obstacles in the way of Scottish students and reconsidered its disastrous cuts to both the sector and the Scottish spaces.”

British universities are becoming increasingly reliant on lucrative foreign students to plug gaps in funding.

The cap on Scottish places, as well as SNP targets to drive up the number of students from deprived backgrounds, has led to fears that many Scottish teenagers from ordinary backgrounds are finding it impossible to obtain places on top courses.

The statistics show international students were twice as likely as middle-class Scots to be offered a place on more than a dozen courses at Edinburgh.

The university said students from abroad were less likely to accept offers and that the number made had “no bearing” on the capped number of places available to Scots.

Dr Shane Collins, director of student recruitment and admission at Edinburgh University, said: “All students who come to study with us are well qualified and must meet the minimum entry requirements for their chosen degree programme.”

A Scottish government spokesman said that international students made a “important and valuable contribution” to the country.

He added that numbers from overseas being accepted had fallen in recent years, which is largely the result of the SNP introducing fees for EU students following Brexit.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.