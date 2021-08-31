Foreign workers at Walworth County Fairgrounds part of illegal visa scheme, indictment says

Aug. 31—MILWAUKEE — Attendees at events on the Walworth County Fairgrounds this summer might have bought food or beer tickets from Hondurans who were held against their will as part of an illegal work-visa conspiracy, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

Only one person faces charges so far. Denis L. Rodriguez Oyuela is a Honduran national who has been indicted in U.S. District Court in Milwaukee.

Rodriguez Oyuela faces charges of conspiracy to hire people outside the United States with false promises about their employment, illegally recruiting laborers, holding them by use of threats and abuse, and harboring these workers for financial gain, in violation of U.S. law, according to a grand jury indictment dated Aug. 24.

Three Honduran workers were placed in jobs in violation of their work visas, held in poor conditions, were kept from leaving the fairgrounds and were threatened with deportation when they complained, according to a search-warrant affidavit filed by a special agent for the U.S. Department of Labor, who investigated the allegations.

The affidavit indicates the Walworth County Agricultural Society, which runs the fairgrounds, employed the workers.

The Gazette previously reported that the FBI searched the society's offices on Aug. 11.

Fairgrounds manager Larry Gaffey said at the time that he was glad for the investigation because, "We want to make sure the people we do business with are doing business the right way, too."

The 45-page affidavit says the investigation started last month and that its targets included "the management and staff of the Walworth County Agricultural Society." It does not appear any of the staff has been charged.

Gaffey did not return a call on Monday asking for comment.

The affidavit never directly accuses Walworth County Agricultural Society officials of criminal activity, although those involved in transporting and managing the workers are said to have used society facilities.

The agent wrote in the document about the records he was seeking from the society, saying: "I know that enterprises engaged in fraud schemes that are intermingled with legitimate businesses tend to keep detailed, long-term business records for tracking purposes, to satisfy tax reporting and other legal requirements, and to lend an air of legitimacy to their operations."

Three Hondurans, according to the affidavit, also repaired equipment, shoveled manure, picked up garbage and sprayed chemicals on weeds.

They were paid less than they were promised, they told the investigator, and they had been promised landscaping work in Michigan, not fairgrounds work in Wisconsin.

One worker reported he got $9.50 an hour, increased to $14.25 for overtime. He said he was promised $15.40 an hour, $23.10 for overtime, in Michigan.

A worker described being flown with others to Chicago, where they were told to get into a vehicle that took them to the fairgrounds in Elkhorn, where they were assigned to a "cramped" room with bunk beds.

They were told they could not use the shower in the trailer. Rather, they had to use the public restroom and shower trailer about 150 yards away. They could shower only before 7 a.m.

A female "crew boss," who helped the men fill out paperwork for tax purposes, reportedly told them not to write the Walworth County Agricultural Society address on the forms. When they applied for Social Security cards, they were told to write in an address in Texas.

The address in Texas was for a person apparently involved in the scheme, whose name is one of several in the affidavit that are blacked out.

It's not clear who the crew boss worked for. She is identified only by a first name. One of the workers said she looked down on him for his dark skin color and often referred to him using derogatory Spanish names for monkeys.

The workers received weekly checks for their work, which they endorsed. An agricultural society worker would take the endorsed checks into the Katzman Administration Building on the fairgrounds and return with envelopes of cash for the same amounts, the workers said.

The workers said when they asked to leave the fairgrounds, their overseers found excuses to keep them there, such as saying they had to work a weekend festival, but then no festival happened.

They were allowed to shop at local Mexican groceries or at Walmart, but they were always watched.

Rodriguez Oyuela also oversaw the workers and would threaten to have them deported if they did not do as they were told, according to a search-warrant affidavit. They were also told, apparently falsely, that they could eventually apply for citizenship.

Rodriguez Oyuela told workers he made $1,000 for every Honduran worker he brought to the U.S., and he kept a ledger with names of more than 30 such persons, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez Oyuela told workers he intended to move them to other jobs, cutting trees in California and working in a salmon fishery in Alaska.

Another worker said Rodriguez Oyuela told him that the promised landscaping employment in Michigan was with a "ghost" company used to get workers into the United States.

A fourth Honduran mentioned in the same document was also promised work in Michigan but was dropped off at a small Illinois town to work with 34 other foreign workers who were held in a warehouse and worked for a traveling amusements company, according to the affidavit.

The three Hondurans in Elkhorn were once taken to visit the fourth Honduran at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, Illinois.

The workers' complaints led to meetings with their overseers, including one in which a Honduran government official joined the conversation online, telling them they should be grateful they had jobs, the workers said.

The workers eventually called a human trafficking hotline and all four were helped out of their situations by an organization identified as "NGO A."

The agent wrote that the H-2B visa system has "vulnerabilities" and that he has investigated dozens of defendants who participated in defrauding the system.

"I know that one of the primary factors that facilitates the exploitation of H-2B guest workers is poverty in guest workers' home countries," he wrote.