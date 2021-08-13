Foreigners Dump Korean Assets Amid Covid Spike, Chip Selloff

Youkyung Lee and Hooyeon Kim
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean markets are having a rough week thanks to a combination of record Covid cases and a selloff in semiconductor stocks.

The benchmark Kospi Index fell for a seventh straight day Friday, the won hit a ten-month low and foreigners are dumping record amounts of key chip stocks this week, amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

“The won, bonds and stocks are moving in the same direction as Korea loses its allure in the market,” said So Jaeyong, an economist at Shinhan Bank. “The South Korean won looks much more vulnerable among emerging Asian currencies and it may drop to as low as 1,190 per dollar anytime.”

A spike in the delta variant and a low vaccination rate have combined to undermine efforts to contain South Korea’s worst virus surge, with new daily infections surpassing 2,000 for the first time this week. The surge has helped put a dent in one of Asia’s best-performing stock markets this year, with the Kospi slumping over 3% this week.

The won has plunged 2.3% this week to 1,168.35 to a dollar, and is Asia’s worst-performing currency.

With global semiconductor stocks under pressure, global funds have decided to head for the exit in what are the world’s two-largest memory chipmakers. Through Thursday this week they sold a net 5 trillion won worth ($4.3 billion) of Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc. shares -- including a record daily outflow on Aug. 12. The pair have lost over $50 billion in market capitalization since Aug. 8.

“Selling sprees by foreign investors on Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have been very aggressive,” said Huh Jae-Hwan, a strategist at Eugene Investment & Securities. “The pain in the memory sector isn’t over.”

Officials are considering stricter social distancing rules in a bid to control the virus spread. South Korean prime minister Kim Boo-kyum has asked citizens to refrain from travel this weekend.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb cuts 2Q loss to $68 million, COVID clouds forecast

    Airbnb said Thursday that it narrowed its second-quarter loss to $68 million and gave a bullish forecast for revenue, but the company warned that new variants of COVID-19 will make future bookings and cancellations harder to predict. Airbnb said vaccinations, the containment of COVID-19 variants and restrictions on global travel will affect bookings for the rest of the year. The San Francisco-based home-sharing company's stock fell nearly 5% in extended trading.

  • Former Snap employees raise $9M for Trust, emerging from beta to level marketing playing field

    Trust wants to give smaller businesses the same advantages that large enterprises have when marketing on digital and social media platforms. It came out of beta with $9 million in seed funding from Lerer Hippeau, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Upfront Ventures and Upper90. Aiming to flip the script on that, the group created Trust, which is a card and business community to help digital businesses navigate the ever-changing pricing models to market online, receive the same incentives larger advertisers get and make the best decision of where their marketing dollars will reach the furthest.

  • Baidu Outlook Disappoints After Covid Surge, China Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Baidu Inc. delivered a conservative outlook for the current quarter as a resurgent pandemic outbreak in China overshadowed the internet search giant’s push into newer arenas like cloud and smart devices.Revenue for the three months ended June climbed 20% from a year earlier to 31.35 billion yuan ($4.8 billion), compared with the 30.9 billion yuan of estimates. The company predicted sales of 30.6 billion yuan to 33.5 billion yuan for the September quarter, versus the 33.1 billion y

  • 3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today

    Every now and then, a worthy name goes "on sale" or suffers a full pullback by virtue of a stock's temporary lackluster performance. With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three bargain stocks for promising companies that you can buy today at a below-average valuation. Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) isn't exactly a household name, but if it rings a bell, there's a reason.

  • Beijing Capital Weighs Sale of $1 Billion New Zealand Waste Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing Capital Group Co. is exploring a sale of its waste management unit in New Zealand for about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.The state-owned firm has asked investment banks for proposals on the potential divestment of Beijing Capital Waste Management NZ Ltd., said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. Beijing Capital Group could also consider selling a partial stake in the business, one of the people said.Deliberation

  • Mexico Central Bank to Keep Prudent Policy Stance, Governor Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico’s central bank needs to be cautious on inflation given how unpredictable the Covid-19 crisis has been and will keep a prudent monetary stance going forward, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said in an interview.Banxico, as the central bank is known, anticipates that price shocks are of a transitory nature and largely due to the impact from the virus, said Diaz de Leon, hours after the bank’s five-person board hiked interest rates a quarter-point for the second consecutive me

  • Memory Stocks Fall After Morgan Stanley Warns That ‘Winter Is Coming’

    Shares of Micron and Western Digital fell Thursday after the Wall Street bank published a cautious outlook for the memory industry.

  • Micron Stock Downgraded; Semiconductor Stocks Fall As Sentiment Turns

    Micron stock tumbled anew on Thursday after an investment bank forecast a cyclical downturn ahead for memory chips.

  • Home Prices in the U.S. Soar 23%, the Fastest Rate on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices rose the most on record in the second quarter as buyers battled for a scarcity of listings.The median price of an existing single-family home jumped 23% from a year earlier to an all-time high of $357,900, the National Association of Realtors said in a report Thursday. About 94% of 183 metropolitan areas measured had double-digit gains, up from 89% in the first quarter.Low mortgage rates have stoked the hot U.S. housing market for more than a year, with a shortage

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy Right Now

    Its products play a significant role in producing semiconductors for the car industry, cementing future growth potential.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • 3 Top Cannabis Stocks That Won't Stop Growing

    Some marijuana companies exploded onto the scene before quickly fading. These three pot stocks seem unstoppable.

  • Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

    This cloud stock is the ninth-largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF, and it recently became an attractive buy.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • This J.P. Morgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.