Foreigners Return to China Bluechips as Stocks Near Bull Market

Foreigners Return to China Bluechips as Stocks Near Bull Market
Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Global investors are snapping up Chinese bluechips from large consumer staples to financial firms again as the nation’s stocks rally on optimism about a reopening from Covid curbs.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Anticipating a demand rebound, foreign investors have bought about 12 billion yuan ($1.8 billion) of liquor firm Wuliangye Yibin Co. via a trading link with Hong Kong in 10 weeks through Jan. 10, followed by more than 10 billion yuan of spirits maker Kweichow Moutai Co., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. They also bought a similar amount in Ping An Insurance Group Co. of China during the period given expectations of benefits from Beijing’s property rescue efforts.

Such purchases have helped push the benchmark CSI 300 Index to its highest level in almost five months.

The recent rally in China’s stock market underscores expectations of a rebound in the nation’s economy when most developed countries are seen heading into a recession. Overseas funds’ return to the country’s value stocks reflects their confidence in the economy after lockdown-induced economic weakness tilted them toward growth and cyclical names.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. and Midea Group Co. are also among the major companies benefiting from the buying spree. The wave of buying has helped the CSI 300 outperform other major onshore stock gauges, advancing 18% from its October low — a performance that outstrips the Shanghai Composite’s 12% rise during the period.

Though it’s still far from the MSCI China Index’s 50% rally, a surge in trading turnover on Monday showed there’s more room to run. Foreign inflows reached about 44 billion yuan last week, the most since May 2021, and overseas investors bought another 12.2 billion yuan worth of A shares as of 2 p.m. on Monday, making it the longest buying streak since June last year.

--With assistance from Mengchen Lu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Raises Aluminum Forecasts on Higher Chinese and European Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldGoldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its price forecasts for aluminum, saying higher demand in Europe and China could lead to supply shortages.The metal will probably average $3

  • Oil’s Advance Takes Breather as Investors Assess China Reopening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for the first time in eight sessions as traders took stock of a complex outlook for worldwide demand, with China’s reopening delivering a lift while other parts of the global economy slow.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the F

  • China braces for COVID holiday surge as people leave megacities for hometowns

    Luggage-laden passengers flocked to railway stations and airports in China's megacities on Monday, heading home for holidays that health experts fear could intensify a COVID-19 outbreak that has claimed thousands of lives. After three years of strict and suffocating anti-virus controls, China in early December abruptly abandoned its "zero COVID" policy, letting the virus run freely through its 1.4 billion population. Authorities on Saturday said nearly 60,000 people with COVID had died in hospitals between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, a huge increase from previous figures that had been criticised by the World Health Organisation for not reflecting the scale and severity of the outbreak.

  • Factbox: BOJ's possible next step as market attacks yield policy

    Markets are testing the Bank of Japan (BOJ), seeking to break its resolve to cap bond yields as soon as its policy decision on Wednesday, as rising inflation challenges the central bank's ultra-easy monetary policy. Here are options the BOJ could take to change its yield curve control (YCC) policy, which applies a minus 0.1% rate to some funds parked with the central bank and targets the 10-year government bond yield in a range around zero. The BOJ's decision last month to widen the band around its 10-year yield target has failed to remove market distortions caused by its huge bond buying, instead prompting the market to test the 0.5% upside of the range.

  • German wholesale prices rise in December but at slower pace

    Germany's wholesale price index rose in December compared with the same month last year although at a slower pace than in previous months, according to data released on Monday. Wholesale prices rose by 12.8% on the year, compared with a November reading of 14.9%, the federal statistics office reported. Compared with November 2022, the index saw a slight dip in December, falling 1.6%.

  • Watch LeBron become second player ever to reach 38,000 points

    Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been in this rarified air.

  • China's Tencent fires more than 100 for fraud, embezzlement

    Chinese tech giant Tencent said Monday it had fired more than a hundred employees for violating company policies, with some referred to police and later found guilty of bribery and embezzlement.Those accused were found to have embezzled company funds and accepting bribes, it added, with a number referred to police and some found guilty in court.

  • Bangladesh Raises Key Rate a Quarter Point to Curb Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh’s central bank raised the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to contain inflation that’s hovering near the highest level in a decade.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe benchmark repurchase rate

  • Trivium's Bao on China's Tech

    Trivium China's Senior Analyst Linghao Bao discusses his view on the state of China's tech crackdown and its impact on big tech platforms. He speaks with David Ingles, Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Ukraine hit with new barrage of Russian missile strikes

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned what he called the Russian people's "cowardly silence" following a deadly missile strike on an apartment building in the city of Dnipro. At least 30 people were killed and dozens wounded. Debora Patta reports.

  • Vista Equity Partners Is Buying a Fintech Stock -- What Investors Need to Know

    In the latest indication that stocks are trading for fantastic long-term values, private equity firms are going shopping and cashing shareholders out. Duck Creek offers a suite of cloud software tools (data and apps housed in a remote data center, accessed via the internet) for insurance companies.

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • Treasuries Will Leave Europe’s Bonds in the Dust, Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The inflation fight in Europe will drag for so long that it will tarnish the appeal of the region’s debt this year, a survey of investors shows.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldThe European Central Bank’s

  • Human Waste is Safe for Growing Vegetables, Researchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- As farmers in Europe and across the world grapple with increases in the cost of fertilizers, researchers suggest a solution may be closer to home in what people flush down the toilet.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Power

  • Mercedes-Benz's new electric micro camper van RV is coming this year — see the concept vehicle

    Despite its small size, the solar panel-lined electric RV concept has all the typical camper van amenities like two beds, a kitchenette, and a table.

  • Shanghai pledges tax cuts, government subsidies for ailing small businesses as city sharpens focus on economic recovery in 2023

    Shanghai, the financial and commercial hub of China, has pledged to roll out more relief measures to support ailing small businesses hit hard by past pandemic curbs, as the metropolis pursues a consumption-led economic recovery this year. That commitment was made on Sunday by Mayor Gong Zheng, who said economic sweeteners like tax cuts and government subsidies are in the works in line with the city's goal this year to achieve a gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate of 5.5 per cent. "Local com

  • NBA world reacts to Ja Morant's ridiculous poster dunk against the Pacers

    Several former and current players commented about Ja Morant's dunk against the Indiana Pacers' Jalen Smith on Saturday.

  • Crossover Hedge Funds Lost Big in 2022. They’re Still Launching in 2023.

    Hedge funds investing in fast-growing public and private companies lost tens of billions of clients’ money last year. Mala Gaonkar, 53 years old, a former co-investment chief of Lone Pine Capital LLC, launched her New York-based crossover fund, SurgoCap Partners, on Jan. 3 with $1.8 billion, people familiar with her firm said.

  • Billionaire Says Australia-to-Singapore Solar Plan Now Unviable

    (Bloomberg) -- Plans to use a 4,200-kilometer (2,600-mile) power cable to send clean energy from Australia to Singapore are no longer commercially viable, according to one of the project’s billionaire investors.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fu

  • Energy, Chips, Taiwan: Flashpoints for 2023 in a Fractured World

    (Bloomberg) -- A new age of great-power rivalry is redrawing the map of the world economy and forcing business chiefs to navigate around a growing number of global flashpoints.Most Read from BloombergPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAt Least 68 Dead as Nepal Plane Crashes Seconds Before LandingThis Isn’t Your Mom and Dad’s Recession, Says BofA’s SubramanianHuge Sanctions Are Looming for the Fuel That Powers the WorldWith a hot