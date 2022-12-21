Forensic analyst: Blood was found on hammer at scene of Lexington man’s death

At the center of an ongoing murder trial Tuesday was a pink-handled hammer — alleged to be the weapon used by Carol Ann Hignite who is accused of attacking and ultimately killing her husband.

Seventy-four-year-old Carol Hignite faces charges of murder, knowingly neglecting an elderly person and third-degree arson following the death of her husband, Leon Dewayne Hignite, 76, nearly five years ago.

Her trial began Monday with prosecutors arguing that Carol Hignite killed her husband by attacking him with a hammer and neglecting him for three days before calling for help. Carol Hignite’s defense team argues that Leon Hignite had multiple health issues which caused him to fall in the couple’s bathroom and hit his head on a sink, ultimately leading to his death.

On Tuesday, a forensic analyst Megan May confirmed in court that the hammer in question had a “presumptive positive” test result for blood. Two areas of the hammer were tested including the underside of the hammer’s head, and the handle. May works at the Kentucky State Police crime lab.

The hammer’s head tested positive for blood, but not enough blood was present for a DNA match to be confirmed and matched to Leon Hignite, May said in court testimony Tuesday.

Court testimony made Monday indicated that Leon Hignite had more than 30 lacerations to his head, as well as other bodily injuries, and his death was deemed a result of blunt force trauma from an assault by a medical examiner. The hammer was originally found by Lexington police investigators next to the stove in the kitchen of the couple’s Holly Springs Drive.

The defense team, led by attorney Russell Baldani, said Carol Hignite actually used the hammer to break up ice cubes and feed ice chips to her husband while he lie bleeding on the floor for several days.

Following May’s testimony, Baldani said while the results gave a “presumptive positive” for blood, those results did not confirm it was human blood.

“Could it be possible since it was found on the counter near the stove, that it could be blood from meat?” Baldani asked.

May responded it was possible, but also said the crime lab with Kentucky State Police only does testing specifically for human blood.

The handle of the hammer was not subjected to blood testing, but May confirmed the handle had a mix of two DNA profiles on it. However, it was not confirmed if those profiles matched either Carol or Leon Hignite.

Additional blood-related evidence was discussed during the trial Tuesday, including photographs and police bodycam footage that showed blood spatter on the walls and ceilings of the bedroom and bathroom. There was also blood on the bathroom door.

Blood samples taken from the bedroom wall, as well as the bathroom wall and door, were confirmed to have a DNA profile consistent with Leon Hignite’s DNA, according to court testimony.

No blood swabs or tests were taken from underneath the sink by police officers, according to court testimony.

The trial is expected to continue until Thursday.