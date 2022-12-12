Forensic artist creates faces, helps to solve mysteries

Michelle Vitali is the person who can create a face where none exists.

She is the person who can help to solve mysteries.

She is the person historians and police call when they need a sketch or a model of someone. It might be a sketch of a crime suspect who needs to be apprehended. It might be a skull that needs a face. It might be courtroom illustrations. Or, as in the case of an embalmed head found last December in Economy, it might be to help identify a victim.

Vitali said investigators usually call in an artist such as herself when they run out of luck.

“I’m sort of like the Hail Mary pass of a lot of police departments,” Vitali said.

In the case of the woman whose remains were found in Economy, police have no idea who she is, where she came from or what happened to her. One of their first steps was to find someone who could help them put out her picture to the public.

Vitali said she got an email from the Erie County coroner who had heard about the case.

“He said, ‘I think they’re looking for you down in Beaver County,’” Vitali recalled.

She contacted Economy Police Chief Michael O’Brien and promised a 24-hour turnaround to create a sketch of the woman as soon as she had access to her remains.

“Even though she’s rather recognizable, you can’t put her visage on the television. So we have to find a more palatable way to present it to the public,” Vitali said of the woman.

She has created present-day and age-regression drawings of the woman, as well as a clay model of her present-day appearance. She is currently working on an age-regression clay model, as well.

Sometimes people have a more prominent feature or recognizable profile that a drawing wouldn’t necessarily capture, Vitali said.

Vitali stressed that when forensic artists create sketches and models, they aim for a family resemblance. Sometimes proportions may be a bit off, or there may be some disfiguration the artist has to work around.

“We’re not looking for a portrait, but something to jog recognition in the public,” she said. “Some things are spot on, but the whole picture can’t be.”

How she got started

Vitali didn’t set out to have a career in forensics.

A professor who serves as a fellow with the Institute for Forensic Arts at Edinboro University, she went to school to become an artist, a painter to be exact.

But she also “always had one foot in the sciences” as a medical/scientific illustrator, and she taught human anatomy and scientific illustration classes.

And being married to a now-retired police officer, she understands the law and the court system.

All of those things led her to discover a second career that combined all of those aspects.

Her first job in the field was in Erie County for what was known as the “pizza bomber case.”

In August 2003, a pizza delivery man in Erie robbed a bank with a time bomb around his neck. He died when the bomb detonated during a standoff with police.

Several people were charged in connection with the case, including a woman named Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong.

Vitali was called to create sketches of Diehl-Armstrong’s court appearance because cameras are not permitted in courtrooms in Pennsylvania.

Vitali discovered she really loved doing that type of work.

“It just really seemed like a natural transition for me,” she said.

From there, she began to get more calls and became more well known for her work.

There aren’t many people in the world who do what she does.

Forensic artists have to be able to incorporate art, science and police work into their skill.

“It’s a little spread thin. And I would say that it probably is because to do this kind of work, you have to be reasonably competent in three very various fields, so there aren’t a lot of people who can do that,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to be functional in all three.”

Vitali now finds herself being called upon to do work all over the world.

She is working with archaeologists from the University of Barcelona in Spain. She met them at an American Academy of Forensic Sciences conference in Seattle.

The archaeologists want to put faces on medieval skulls. The skulls are so old that historical records are limited, but they are trying to identify them.

She is also assisting investigators with a cold case in Spain. They have a possible murder victim they cannot identify.

Vitali also reconstructed a Civil War solider from the Battle of the Wilderness in Spotsylvania, Va.

She said she does the historical work when time allows. “Criminal stuff has to come first,” she said.

Vitali is still working on the Economy case, and she has been called to help with a case in the Harrisburg area.

Though she’s only been doing the forensic art work for several years, Vitali said she’s gotten a lot of experience in a short amount of time.

“Since crime is sort of a growing industry, I’ve been in demand,” she said. “I’m happy to help where I can.”

