Forensic expert offers to carry on hunt for Nicola Bulley away from river

A forensic specialist who searched a river for missing dog walker Nicola Bulley has offered to carry out investigations on land for her family.

Peter Faulding, a rescue and forensic search expert, said he was privately consulting with the family about carrying out a land search for the 45-year-old.

Ms Bulley vanished on Jan 27 while walking her dog in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre.

As detectives carried out renewed enquiries over the weekend and searched empty properties close to where she was last seen, Paul Ansell, her 44-year-old partner, left a ribbon on a bridge with the message: “NIKKI I LOVE YOU! XXXXX COME HOME NOW.”

Ms Bulley’s phone was found on a bench by the river, with the family’s dog, Willow, running loose nearby and its harness on the ground. The alarm was raised and a search operation commenced.

Police have said they believe Ms Bulley fell in the river, but a specialist search team led by Mr Faulding failed to find any trace of her. In an interview last week, Mr Ansell said he was “100 per cent convinced it’s not the river”.

Mr Faulding, the founder of Specialist Group International, said he was prepared to launch a land search, telling The Telegraph: “I’ve offered to go up privately and put my investigative mind to it

“I’m visiting in my own time to discuss looking at other areas without interfering with the police operation. Normally you carry out land searches, that’s what the family want.”

Mr Faulding repeated his belief that it was unlikely Ms Bulley fell in the river, saying: “On the river on the day it wasn’t running very fast.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with the family and they said she was so cautious, did the same route every day, didn’t go near the river and her fitbit shows she doesn’t go near the river. She would have to be pushed really hard to be launched out into the middle of the river.

“There is lots of odd stuff here. If she isn't found then I would say something is not right. Police officers have been ringing saying they agree with me, this is an odd one. The police divers are very professional, they would have found her that day. There is no reason she would disappear. She was happy”.

Charlotte Drake, a friend of Ms Bulley’s, said it was positive that police were carrying out fresh enquiries, adding: “Someone knows something and everyone needs to keep an open mind. We just need some extra pieces to fit into this jigsaw, no matter how small.”

She also said that Ms Bulley’s partner wanted to publicise the fact that her car keys were with her when she vanished.

Lancashire Police has been facing questions over its handling of the investigation and Philip Flower, an ex-Metropolitan Police superintendent, said faith in the police risked being lost forever if the search was bungled.

Writing for The Mail on Sunday, he said that officers may have made mistakes by failing to tape off the area where her phone was found. He said he was not the only person to suggest that the facts and evidence did not support the official hypothesis.

Officers have widened their CCTV investigation to include the day before Ms Bulley went missing, and have requested footage from a local garage. Police have also been told of two men acting suspiciously near her dog-walking route the day before she vanished.