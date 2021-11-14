Forensic nurses honored in November

Nov. 8-12 was designated as Forensic Nurses Week to honor a special group of nurses, who are on the front lines caring for victims of violence and abuse.

Victims require care from healthcare professionals that are trained to treat the trauma associated with the crimes that have been committed against them. This may be sexual assault, intimate partner violence, or child and elder abuse, and neglect. They provide a medical-forensic examination, document injuries, collect forensic evidence, give needed medications, and provide referral and follow up care information. They also consult with law enforcement and give testimony in court.

But Forensic Nurses are nurses first. Through their knowledge, skills and training, forensic nurses have an ongoing commitment to skilled, patient-centered care, while addressing the acute and long-term health consequences of patients impacted by violence. Their first priority is always the health and safety of their patients. Their goal is to provide the best care possible, in a caring, professional way, so that when patients leave BCSAS they are in a better place than when they came in, both physically and emotionally.

At Branch County Sexual Assault Services (BCSAS) at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital, patients are seen in a special, private room that is designated specifically for them, to provide safety, comfort, and confidentiality. Four specially trained Forensic Nurse Examiners, Laura Kopacz, RN, Lynda Hooley, RN, Cassie Tong, RN, and Lori Tipton, RN provide 24 hour a day/7day a week on call services for victims of violence in Branch County and the surrounding areas.

Fewer than 20% of hospitals in the United States have a forensic nurse on staff. BCSAS is proud to have 4 forensic nurse examiners that provide medical-forensic services to all victims of violence and sexual assault, women, children and men, for the past 21 years. They have the only forensic nursing service in Branch County and the surrounding area.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault or abuse, contact Branch County Sexual Assault Services in the Emergency Department at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital at 517-279-5437.

