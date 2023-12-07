Forensic pathologist: Baby ingested fentanyl through breast milk

Dec. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A forensic pathologist testified in Luzerne County Court Wednesday 16-day-old Ayra Travinski ingested fentanyl from breast milk.

Dr. Edward Mazuchowski's opinion was critical for First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Carly Levandoski in their case against Ayra's mother, Jennifer Travinski, 46, as being the first prosecution witness to tell the jury how the baby ingested fentanyl.

The jury has heard from multiple prosecution witnesses this week that fentanyl was found inside the Highmark Drive, Larksville, home of Jennifer Travinski and her husband, Gary Edward Travinski, 41, after Ayra died at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital on Nov. 28, 2021.

The jury also heard from Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio that Ayra died from adverse effects of fentanyl exposure complicating acute pneumonia.

Ross and Levandoski are hoping Mazuchowski's testimony is enough in their effort before the jury to convict Jennifer Travinski on charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault and child endangerment in causing Ayra's death with malice knowing she poisoned her daughter with breast milk contaminated with fentanyl.

Her attorney, Demetrius Fannick, has argued Jennifer Travinski may had been reckless but not to the level of murder. Fannick has attacked the investigation throughout the trial before Judge David W. Lupas, questioning why investigators opted not to video record their interview with Jennifer Travinski, and claimed the trace amount of fentanyl found in one of four bottles filled with breast milk contained a nanogram, which is one-billionth of a gram.

Mazuchowski was hired by the district attorney's office to review Ayra's autopsy report and samples of her internal organs, including blood taken from her heart during the autopsy.

Mazuchowski said the heart blood contained fentanyl giving his medical opinion it came from breast milk. He further explained pneumonia caused Ayra to suffer respiratory distress.

Hours after Ayra died, Jennifer Travinski and Gary Travinski were questioned separately by Pennsylvania State Police, Troop P, criminal investigator Trooper Caroline Rayeski and county Detective Charles Balogh.

The more than two hour interview was audio recorded only, which was played to the jury.

Rayeski asked a series of multitude of questions about Jennifer Travinski's pregnancy, Ayra's birth and the baby's feeding habits. Ayra was placed on a feeding schedule every two hours with a mixture of breast milk and formula.

After the interview, Jennifer Travinski voluntarily agreed to a blood test that was taken on Nov. 28, 2021.

Donna Papsun, a forensic toxicologist, testified Jennifer Travinski had 27 nanograms of fentanyl in her system.

Rayeski said Jennifer Travinski, during the interview, denied using illicit drugs.

During the trial, Fannick has shifted blame on Ayra's death upon Gary Travinski, who had two rolled up $1 bills with fentanyl residue on his nightstand and inside his bedroom dresser.

It was also Gary Travinski, Fannick told the jury, who last gave Ayra a bottle about two hours before the baby became unresponsive in their home.

The jury did not hear the audio interview of Gary Travinski, who initially denied to go for a blood test.

Rayeski said after packets of illicit drugs were found inside their Larksville home during a search by state police Trooper Peter Smith, a member of Troop P Forensic Services Unit, did Gary Travinski admit he would test positive for drugs in his system.

Gary Travinski entered a no contest plea to a child endangerment charge on Oct. 20. He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 15.

Fannick was prohibited from asking any questions about Gary Travinski's case.

Prosecutors are expected to finish presenting their case Thursday.