Forensic scientist testifies husband and wife's DNA found on knives

Mar. 24—SALEM, Mass. — A forensic scientist testified Thursday that DNA matching both accused murderer Joel Monegro and his deceased wife, Yesenia, were found on bloody knives seized as evidence from their Lawrence apartment.

Amy Joy, who was previously employed by the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab, defined DNA for jurors as "the blueprint that makes us who we are."

Joy was another prosecution witness who testified to testify in Salem Superior Court. Thursday was the third day of the criminal trial.

Monegro, 35, is charged with murdering Yesenia, 28, on May 28, 2018, in their Doyle Street apartment.

Answering questions posed by Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall, Joy said DNA taken from blood samples on two knives and fingernails found in the apartment belonged to both Joel and Yesenia.

MacDougall, in her opening statement Tuesday, said Yesenia suffered 30 stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and back. Despite the "slash wounds," she was able to tell a Lawrence police officer it was Monegro, her high school sweetheart and husband, who stabbed her.

Yesenia was pronounced dead a short time later at a Boston hospital.

The attack occurred after Yesenia learned Joel was having a second child with Toni Marie Eaton, a woman he'd been having an affair with, she said.

Eaton was about four months pregnant when Yesenia was killed. Eaton's first child with Monegro was born in September of 2016, she testified on Wednesday.

However, defense attorney Kevin Mitchell, in his opening statement, said Monegro acted in self defense.

He said Monegro, who carries a knife for work purposes, went to the apartment that day to meet Yesenia and give her some money.

If convicted of first degree murder, Monegro faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In addition to Joy, State Police Lt. Michael Perry also testified Thursday. He worked in crime scene services in May 2018.

MacDougall removed two knives from evidence boxes and Perry identified them as the weapons collected from the Doyle Street apartment and tested.

The trial is expected to stretch into early next week.

