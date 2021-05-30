Forensics, DNA analysis, firearm examination

May 30—For anyone considering a career as a first responder, Wallace State Community College's emergency medical services and criminal justice programs offer degrees and certificates to step into entry-level positions in either field.

People's lives often depend on the quick reaction and competent care of emergency medical technicians and paramedics — EMTs with additional advanced training to perform more difficult pre-hospital medical procedures. EMTs and paramedics provide vital medical attention as they care for and transport the sick or injured to a medical facility.

In an emergency, EMTs and paramedics typically are dispatched to a scene by a 911 operator, and often work with law enforcement and fire department personnel.

EMTs are licensed at three levels in Alabama: EMT, Advanced EMT and Paramedic, and students who complete all three of Wallace State's EMT certificate levels and all academic core curriculum courses may receive an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Emergency Medical Services.

After graduating, students will qualify for employment with air and ground ambulance services, fire and rescue departments, industrial safety departments and emergency departments within medical facilities.

For prospective law enforcement officers, Wallace State provides students the necessary skills to conduct routine investigations. There is emphasis in forensic science and criminalistics, with special emphasis placed upon laboratory practices used to develop investigative evidence.

"Forensic psychology is the joint effort between psychology and criminal justice," said Dr. Thea D. Hall, a forensics instructor at Wallace State Community College

"Forensic psychology helps in court or individuals that have been abused from sex trafficking or by individuals. The psychologist helps with children by interviewing them and preparing for court."

Graduates can go on to careers in such jobs as police officer, game warden, corrections officer or probation officer.

A scientist makes $70,000 starting, forensic tech $40,000 and crime scene tech $40,000.

Wallace State offers several options for those who are looking to go into law enforcement, with an associate's degree in criminal justice through its general studies course, and associate's degrees in law enforcement or corrections. The school also offers a degree in forensics investigation.

Forensic science technicians investigate crimes by collecting and analyzing physical evidence. Often, they specialize in areas such as DNA analysis or firearm examination. When criminal cases come to trial, forensic science technicians may give testimony on specific laboratory findings by identifying and classifying substances, materials, and other evidence collected at the scene of a crime.

"In the state of Alabama, in most places, you have to be a police officer to work a crime scene, except in Decatur, Dothan and Huntsville. These departments require bachelor's degrees as a civilian crime scene tech. In other states, the crime scene tech is civilian," said Hall.