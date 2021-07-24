Forensics experts testify in Benzie shooting

Jul. 24—BEULAH — The first homicide trial in many years in Benzie County continued Friday with testimony from the medical examiner, several members of the Michigan State Police forensics team, and a lieutenant from the Benzie County Sheriff's Department.

Taylor Manol, 24, is being tried on an open charge of murder in the April 5, 2020 death of Alexander Sarantos, 56.

Prosecutor Sara Swanson says Manol intentionally fired several bullets into Sarantos' home because he was angry at him, while Manol's Traverse City attorney Craig Elhart contends that Sarantos' death was an accident that lacked premeditation.

The two men lived next door to each other in the 11000 block of Cinder Road in Homestead Township.

Open murder is often used when a prosecutor has not decided between first degree or second degree murder and allows the jury to choose the most appropriate option. Both charges carry a sentence of up to life in prison.

Dr. Lois R. Goslinoski, medical examiner for Benzie and Manistee counties and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, testified that the bullet that killed Sarantos entered through his ribs and went through his lung and heart before coming to rest against a rib in his back, where a bullet fragment was found.

Goslinoski said that while Sarantos may have been able to take a few steps after the bullet entered his body, he could not have survived the gunshot because of the irreparable damage to his lung and heart.

"Even with the most advanced immediate resuscitative efforts and surgical intervention, I still think there was tissue damage in the heart itself," that could not have been repaired, Goslinoski said.

Forensic scientists from the MSP Forensics Lab in Grayling detailed taking photographs of several bullet holes found inside Sarantos' home after being called to work the crime scene, including in the door of his master bedroom, where he was found lying face down.

Also found were eight fire cartridge casings in front of the Sarantos home and just to the east of his home, closer to Manol's home. Bullet holes were found in the front door and window of Sarantos' home, though only three bullets or portions of bullets were found inside the home. Forensics experts said its not unusual for bullets to disintegrate when striking hard objects such as steel or glass, with the resulting fragments too small to be seen.

Earlier this week Manol's ex-girlfriend testified that Manol drank a fifth of bourbon on April 5, after which he became belligerent and violent. She was leaving as the gunshots began.

Several witnesses also testified earlier that they heard gunshots, including bursts from a semi-automatic weapon, and called 911; six calls were placed to 911 and sheriff's deputies and MSP troopers went to Manol's home and found him passed out with two rifles — one an AR-15 style rifle — nearby. He was not arrested.

Sarantos was found dead six days later, on April 11, when a friend checked on him and found several bullet holes in the front of the house and called authorities.

Lt. Troy Lamerson testified he was called into work on the evening when Sarantos was found and spoke to Manol, who he said immediately began shaking and was visibly scared. Lamerson said Manol told him that he had been shooting guns on April 5.

"He stated that he often shoots, that he had a couple of raccoons that were driving his dog nuts," Lamerson. "He'd been trying to kill the raccoons."

Swanson finished presenting the prosecution's case Friday; the trial is expected to continue Wednesday with Elhart's defense.