The Foreo Black Friday sale is here—save up to 50% on smart skincare devices today

The Foreo Black Friday sale is here—save up to 50% on stellar skincare devices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you have any holiday travel plans coming up or need a really good beauty gift this year, we found a Black Friday sale you'll appreciate. Foreo skincare devices are smart, portable and pretty adorable. We tested the original Foreo UFO back in 2019 when the brand was still a Kickstarter and since then, it has evolved into a cult-favorite. Right now, you can shop the Foreo Black Friday sale for up to 50% off devices designed for cleansing, acne treatment and more.

Shop the Foreo Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Now through Friday, December 2, you can save up to 50% at the Foreo Black Friday sale. There are several different Foreo skincare devices that target a specific skincare concern. For instance, the Foreo Bear is a micro current device that aims to deliver an at-home facial. The device uses anti-aging micro current technology to contour and tone the face by massaging the muscles. Normally listed at $329, you can save $100 on the Foreo Bear right now and scoop it up for $229. The silicone device is 100% waterproof, bacteria-resistant and will last you years, making your one-time purchase wildly worth it.

►Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

►Samsung Galaxy Black Friday sale: Shop out of this world deals—save up to $450 today

Another best-seller is the Foreo Luna 3, a 2-in-2 smart facial cleansing and firming device that counts celebrities like Jessica Alba and Venus Williams as fans. The soft silicone gently exfoliates the skin to remove impurities and reveal a smooth, clean complexion. You can use the Foreo Luna to remove makeup, dirt and oil, and the 16 intensity levels allow you to choose the perfect option for your face. Normally listed at $219, you can save $69 during this Black Friday sale and ring up at $150.

Story continues

Whether you're shopping for new skincare goodies for yourself or a loved one ahead of Black Friday 2022, Foreo has some fantastic deals for you. Just shop now before they get scrubbed away!

Shop the Foreo Black Friday sale

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Foreo Black Friday sale: Up to 50% off Foreo Bear, Luna and UFO devices