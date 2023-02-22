Foreperson outlines events inside Fulton Co. special grand jury, says one name was heard repeatedly

One of the jurors who served on the Fulton County special grand jury is talking about what happened inside the jury room.

The grand jury investigated possible interference in the 2020 Presidential election.

Foreperson Emily Kohrs, appeared on CNN’s program ‘Outfront’, on Tuesday night, where she was interviewed about what happened inside the room.

“I really don’t want to share something in a decision that the judge decided not to share,” said Kohrs.

She was limited to what she could share or even talk about, for that matter.

She didn’t answer who they suggested should be indicted, but she did say there was one common name they heard repeatedly.

“We definitely heard a lot about former President Donald Trump. We definitely discussed him a lot in the room and when this list comes out, there are no major plot twists,” said Kohrs.

Channel 2 Action News reported about the indictment when it was released. According to the final report, we know 26 Fulton County residents heard evidence from 75 witnesses and we know the grand jury made recommendations on indictments, but what those recommendations were, haven’t been released.

“When you look at the page numbers in the report, there’s about six pages in the middle that got cut out. It’s not a short list,” said Kohrs.

Kohrs also said they heard the infamous phone call that Trump made to the Georgia Secretary of State, but that’s not the only call.

“I’m positive that I heard the president on the phone more than once,” said Kohrs.

According to the original report, a majority of the jurors believed perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses and they recommended that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis seek appropriate indictments.

“I would be sad if nothing happens. My only request is that something happens. I don’t know what that is, I’m not a legal expert. I’m not the judge. I’m not the lawyers, but I would be frustrated if nothing happens,” said Kohrs.

Ultimately, Willis will make the decision about who to charge, who not to charge and what charges to seek.

