    ForeScout: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ ForeScout Technologies Inc. (FSCT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

    The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

    The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $79.9 million in the period.

    ForeScout shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.98, a fall of 14% in the last 12 months.

