Foresight Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

·13 min read

Ness Ziona, Israel --News Direct-- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., an innovator in automotive vision systems (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Foresight ended the second quarter of 2021 with $52.3 million in cash, cash equivalent and short-term deposits.

The Company reported U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net loss of $3.2 million and non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.4 million and non-GAAP net loss of $3.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, reflecting a decrease of $1.2 million and $0.5 million, respectively, resulting primarily from financial income accrued during the second quarter of 2021.

“Foresight continues to achieve remarkable progress as it expands into new markets and geographic areas,” said Haim Siboni, Foresight’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our prototype sale to a leading agriculture and construction machinery manufacturer demonstrates the potential of our QuadSight® vision system in the agricultural equipment market, while our coming proof of concept with the American subsidiary of a leading European passenger car manufacturer shows the continued appeal of our technology to the automotive industry.”

“The second quarter also saw important milestones for our wholly-owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, as well as our affiliate, Rail Vision Ltd. (“Rail Vision”). Eye-Net Mobile pilot projects expansion in Japan and Europe, and the announcements that Rail Vision has filed a draft prospectus for an initial public offering on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, reflect the ambitious goals and long-term growth anticipated by both companies.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Research and development (R&D) expenses, net for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $2,436,000, compared to $1,876,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is attributed mainly to an increase in payroll and related expenses and an increase in subcontracted services.

  • General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were $812,000, compared to $634,000 in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase is attributed primarily to an increase in share-based compensation expenses to employees and service providers.

  • GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $3,163,000, or $0.01 per ordinary share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $3,331,000, or $0.02 per ordinary share, in the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the net loss is attributed mainly to the increase in financing income, net, offset mainly by an increase in payroll and related expenses.

  • Non-GAAP net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $2,661,000, or $0.01 per ordinary share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $3,136,000, or $0.02 per ordinary share, in the same quarter last year. A reconciliation between GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss is provided in the financial statements that are part of this release.

Balance Sheet Highlights

  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits totaled $52.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $43.9 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • GAAP shareholders’ equity totaled $55.3 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $47 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase is attributed to the receipt of proceeds from the securities offerings completed during the first quarter of 2021 and option exercises, offset by the net loss for the same period.

Second Quarter Corporate Highlights:

  • Foresight Chosen for Joint POC Project by a Leading European Auto Manufacturer: Foresight was chosen by the American subsidiary of a leading European passenger car manufacturer to provide a proof-of-concept (POC) to test Foresight’s stereoscopic technology. Following successful completion of the project, the European passenger car manufacturer may consider integrating Foresight’s solutions into its vehicle safety applications.

  • Foresight Receives Prototype Order of QuadSight Vision System from Leading Agricultural Equipment Manufacturer: In June, Foresight announced the sale of a prototype of its QuadSight four-camera vision system to a leading global manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment. The manufacturer will evaluate the QuadSight system for use in agricultural machinery, marking the Company’s first sale to the agricultural equipment market. Foresight’s advanced thermal stereoscopic capabilities are designed to offer added value to precision agriculture and automated navigation.

  • Rail Vision Files Draft Prospectus for Initial Public Offering: In May, Rail Vision, an affiliate of Foresight, filed a public draft prospectus for an initial public offering and registration for trade of its securities on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Rail Vision intends to simultaneously test the prevailing conditions on the Israeli capital markets towards a potential public offering. The filing of a final prospectus is subject to a permit from the Israeli Securities Authority and the approval of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

  • Eye-Net Mobile to Pursue Potential Nasdaq Listing: Foresight’s wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. (“Eye-Net Mobile”), announced in May that it intends to pursue a potential listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The strategic decision was made following a resolution of the board of directors of both Foresight and Eye-Net Mobile.

  • Eye-Net Partners with WebSIA for Exclusive Distribution in Brazil: In April, Foresight announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile, signed a distribution agreement with WebSIA Soluções Disruptivas, Inteligências Associadas, Tecnologia e Serviços Ltda. (“WebSIA”), a Brazilian distributor, developer and integrator focused on cutting-edge technologies. WebSIA will exclusively promote the Eye-Net Protect accident prevention solution and serve as Eye-Net’s distributor in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil’s most densely populated and technologically advanced region.

  • Rail Vision Signs Agreement to Supply Prototype to Rio Tinto Railway Network: In May, Foresight’s affiliate Rail Vision announced an agreement to supply equipment, services and personnel to the Australian rail company Rio Tinto Railway Network. According to the agreement, Hitachi Rail STS, the project integrator, will supply Rio Tinto with a prototype of Rail Vision’s Collision Avoidance System to conduct demonstration and feasibility testing for a proof-of-concept project. Successful demonstrations may lead to Rail Vision outfitting Rio Tinto’s entire fleet of approximately 220 vehicles with its systems.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Results

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company's earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures of net loss for the period that exclude the effect of stock-based compensation expenses. The company’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the company's ongoing operations. Management also uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such deemed it important to provide all this information to investors. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the company should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Reconciliations between GAAP measures and non-GAAP measures are provided later in this press release.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensor systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both “in-line-of-sight” vision systems and “beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto1 on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the potential of the Company’s QuadSight® vision system in the agricultural equipment market and the continued appeal of Foresight’s technology to the automotive industry, long-term growth anticipated by both Rail Vision and Eye-Net Mobile, that following the successful completion of the POC project, the European passenger car manufacturer may consider integrating Foresight’s solutions into its vehicle safety applications, that Rail Vision intends to test the prevailing conditions on the Israeli capital markets towards a potential public offering, that Eye-Net Mobile intends to pursue a potential listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, that WebSIA will exclusively promote the Eye-Net Protect accident prevention solution and serve as Eye-Net’s distributor in the city of Sao Paulo, and that successful demonstrations of Rail Vision’s Collision Avoidance System may lead to Rail Vision outfitting Rio Tinto’s entire fleet. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresight’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Foresight’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 30, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

CEO

MS-IR LLC

msegal@ms-ir.com

917-607-8654

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands

As of

As of

As of

June 30

June 30

December 31

2021

2020

2020

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 23,750

$ 10,312

$ 38,772

Restricted cash

133

-

-

Short term deposits

28,462

7,129

5,166

Marketable equity securities

11

14

42

Other receivables

524

311

401

Total current assets

52,880

17,766

44,381

Non-current assets:

ROU asset

1,916

1,172

1,104

Investment in affiliate company

-

5,385

-

Investment in equity securities

4,011

-

4,011

Fixed assets, net

408

509

427

6,335

7,066

5,542

Total assets

$ 59,215

$ 24,832

$ 49,923

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

$ 220

$ 94

$ 391

Operating lease liability

416

394

427

Other accounts payables

1,689

1,269

1,207

Total current liabilities

2,325

1,757

2,025

Non-current liabilities:

Operating lease liability

1,547

888

853

Total liabilities

3,872

2,645

2,878

Shareholders’ equity:

Common stock of no par value;

-

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

127,492

78,960

111,739

Accumulated deficit

(72,293)

(56,773)

(64,768)

Total Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shareholders’ equity

55,199

22,187

46,971

Non-controlling interest

144

-

74

Total equity

55,343

22,187

47,045

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$ 59,215

$ 24,832

$ 49,923

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Research and development expenses, net

(5,095)

(4,217)

(2,436)

(1,876)

Marketing and sales

(985)

(666)

(489)

(233)

General and administrative expenses

(2,018)

(1,294)

(812)

(634)

Operating loss

(8,098)

(6,177)

(3,737)

(2,743)

Equity in net loss of an affiliated company

-

(1,344)

(598)

Financing income, net

573

141

574

10

Net loss

(7,525)

(7,380)

(3,163)

(3,331)

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash used in operating activities

Loss for the Period

(7,525)

(7,380)

(3,163)

(3,331)

Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:

1,761

1,603

(808)

803

Net cash used in operating activities

(5,764)

(5,777)

(3,971)

(2,528)

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

Changes in short term deposits

(23,296)

(1,896)

(3,343)

(2,892)

Proceed from sales marketable securities

-

68

-

68

Purchase of fixed assets

(61)

(9)

(42)

(3)

Net cash used by investing activities

(23,357)

(1,837)

(3,385)

(2,827)

Cash flows from Financing Activities:

Issuance of ordinary shares and warrants, net of issuance expenses

13,508

13,082

-

13,082

Proceeds from exercise of warrants

595

-

-

-

Proceeds from exercise of options

57

-

-

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

14,160

13,082

_

13,082

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

72

17

(126)

1

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(14,889)

5,485

(7,482)

7,728

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

38,772

4,827

31,365

2,584

Cash and cash equivalents and Restricted cash at the end of the period

23,883

10,312

23,883

10,312

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

Three months ended

Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities:

June 30,

June 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

Share-based payment

1,663

350

502

195

Depreciation

80

131

36

65

Equity in loss of an affiliated company

-

1,344

-

598

Revaluation of securities

31

(59)

4

(16)

exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(72)

(17)

126

(1)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Decrease (increase) in other receivables

(123)

302

(52)

41

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

(171)

(404)

53

(71)

Change in operating lease liability

(122)

(17)

43

31

Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable

475

(27)

(1,520)

(39)

Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash used in operating activities

1,761

1,603

(808)

803

Non-Cash activities

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Accrued Issuance expenses

_

153

_

153

Supplemental cash flow information related to operating leases was as follows:

Cash payments for operating leases

219

221

111

110

New operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

972

64

_

33

FORESIGHT AUTONOMOUS HOLDINGS LTD.

SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands

Six months ended

Three months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GAAP operating loss

(8,098)

(6,177)

(3,737)

(2,743)

Stock-based compensation in research and development

675

159

195

83

Stock-based compensation in sales and marketing

230

32

78

20

Stock-based compensation in general and administrative

758

159

229

92

Non-GAAP operating loss

(6,435)

(5,827)

(3,235)

(2,548)

GAAP net loss

(7,525)

(7,380)

(3,163)

(3,331)

Stock-based compensation expenses

1,663

350

502

195

Non-GAAP net loss

(5,862)

(7,030)

(2,661)

(3,136)

Contact Details

Investor Relations Contact

Miri Segal-Scharia, CEO, MS-IR LLC

+1 917-607-8654

msegal@ms-ir.com

Company Website

https://www.foresightauto.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/foresight-announces-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-972347625

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Covid Threat Is Here to Stay. What That Means for Drugmakers.

    At this moment, the molecules that form the genetic code of the virus that causes Covid-19 are reshuffling themselves in the cells of millions of people around the world. Since the Delta variant set off a deadly wave of Covid infections in India six months ago, the fight against the pandemic has been changing. Reopened offices, packed industry conferences, and busy downtown restaurants all seem to have been deferred once again, as the speed of the virus’ evolution has reset assumptions.

  • Patients 'getting sicker' amid Delta variant surge: Doctor

    University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Infectious Diseases Assistant Professor Dr. Ellen Eaton joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the overwhelming COVID-19 surge in southern states.

  • Ignore Elon Musk’s dancing distraction and face the dangers ahead for Tesla

    Investors should ignore Elon Musk's latest dance and focus instead on the growing issues Tesla is facing because of its chief executive's outlandish claims about his company's technological capabilities.

  • Doctor to immunocompromised: 'You should be getting your booster shot'

    Dr. Adam Brown, an Emergency Physician at Envision Healthcare, discusses the latest on COVID-19 bosster shots.&nbsp;

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are All Soaring Today

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are up 6.82%, 8.16%, and 8.36% in the past 24 hours. Earlier in the day, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, announced it would be adding $500 million worth of cryptocurrency to its balance sheet. Coinbase stock is also up 3.10% to $255.98 per share in the same period.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Billionaire John Paulson Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like John Paulson. Paulson got his start in hedge management in 1994 with $2 million worth of initial capital. He was successful, and by 2003 he was managing $300 million

  • 4 Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    Earlier this week marked the deadline for institutional investment firms, hedge funds, and the ultra-rich to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Although it's a dated snapshot that can be at least six weeks old at the time of the SEC filing, it still provides insight into the stocks and trends billionaire money managers might be chasing or shying away from. After poring over 13F data from aggregator WhaleWisdom.com, it became plainly evident that growth stocks were still very much on the minds of billionaire money managers.

  • Eisner Outflanked by Fanatics as $600 Million Payday Foiled by MLB Players

    It’s as if Mickey Mouse packed up and made camp over at Universal. Or maybe worse. Dealmaker Michael Eisner’s latest trophy project was dealt a huge blow when the MLB Players Association decided not to renew its deal with Topps and instead team with Fanatics to offer licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Baseball and […]

  • Mexican Peso Looks to Regain Its Crown as Carry Trade King

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as some emerging-market peers ramp up interest rates amid resurgent global inflation, Mexico is vying to regain its crown as the king of carry.While policy makers in Mexico have lagged behind their counterparts in Brazil, Russia and Turkey in raising borrowing costs, the peso remains attractive because of its stability, a major demand of any investor eking out small returns by borrowing in one currency and lending in another.One-month implied volatility on the peso fell to it

  • These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

    Income-seeking investors don't have to mess with a bunch of individual stocks to build a diversified dividend portfolio. A couple of different funds could do the trick in a snap.

  • 1 Growth Stock Nobody's Talking About

    This under-the-radar payments company can bring experience, stability, and aggressive growth to your portfolio.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • MLB, Players Ending Topps Card Deal for Fanatics Joint Venture

    Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association are set to make a massive lineup change—ending an 70-year partnership with Topps to work with Fanatics on licensed trading cards starting in 2026. Topps has been producing baseball cards since 1951, and received an exclusive license from MLB in 2009. That agreement was later extended through […]

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • A ‘Flash Recession’ Might Be Looming. Here’s What That Means.

    Recently, data on economic growth have been missing estimates as the Delta variant of the virus that causes Covid-19 hampers global supply chains and demand. Bank of America strategists warned in a note published Friday morning that the near future is bleak for the economy, saying a flash recession could come this year. The bank flagged three reasons investors appear to be concerned about economic growth.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Urging Investors Not To Sell Ford Stock

    Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has traded down to its lowest levels since May, but Jim Cramer urged investors not to sell Ford stock. As chip shortage issues continue to impact the automotive industry, Cramer said there are many things that are going well for Ford that investors should pay attention to. See Also: Ford Stock Breaks Critical Level "There are so many things that are going good at Ford including all new models and a decision to no longer lose money in a lot of different places," Cramer sai

  • Thailand CBDC Trial to Test Use as Cash Substitute

    The CBDC will be used for "cash-like activities within a limited scale," such as paying for goods and services.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]