Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.2x Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United Kingdom have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been advantageous for Foresight Group Holdings as its earnings have been rising faster than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Foresight Group Holdings would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 350% last year. The latest three year period has also seen a 8.0% overall rise in EPS, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the four analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 37% over the next year. With the market only predicted to deliver 11%, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Foresight Group Holdings is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Foresight Group Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

