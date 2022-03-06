Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) Will Pay A UK£0.04 Dividend In Three Days

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Foresight Group Holdings Limited (LON:FSG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Foresight Group Holdings' shares on or after the 10th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of March.

The upcoming dividend for Foresight Group Holdings will put a total of UK£0.04 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of UK£0.017. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Foresight Group Holdings paid out a comfortable 34% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Foresight Group Holdings's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 17% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Foresight Group Holdings also issued more than 5% of its market cap in new stock during the past year, which we feel is likely to hurt its dividend prospects in the long run. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Unfortunately Foresight Group Holdings has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Foresight Group Holdings for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Foresight Group Holdings, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Foresight Group Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

